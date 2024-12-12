Morgan Stanley, Societe Generale, Citigroup Global Mauritius, and Goldman Sachs on Wednesday bought shares of co-working space operator Awfis Space Solutions for Rs 416 crore through open market transactions.

As per data available on the NSE, Morgan Stanley, Societe Generale, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, and other entities have collectively purchased 58.56 lakh shares, amounting to a 8.34% stake in Awfis Space Solutions through separate block deals.

Axis Mutual Fund (MF), Canara Robeco MF, Invesco MF, Nippon India MF, UTI MF, WhiteOak Capital MF, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, New York State Teachers Retirement System, and Ashoka WhiteOak ICAV have also picked up shares of Awfis Space Solutions.

The shares were picked up at an average price of Rs 709.90 apiece, taking the combined transaction value to Rs 415.75 crore.

Meanwhile, Mauritius-based Bisque and Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia Capital India & SEA), through its affiliate Peak XV Partners Investments V, offloaded 58.56 lakh shares of Awfis Space Solutions at the same price.

After the latest transaction, Bisque's holding in Awfis Space Solutions has come down to 9.85% from 14.38%.

Shares of Awfis Space Solutions surged 9.41% to close at Rs 784.50 apiece on the NSE.