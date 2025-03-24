ONDC crosses record 200M transactions

The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) on Monday said it has crossed 200 million transactions on its network driven by adoption in categories like F&B, grocery, retail, logistics, mobility, and financial services.

The network witnessed about 100 million transactions in just the last six months, after taking 20 months to reach its first set of 100 million transactions. Its monthly orders had reached to 12 million transactions in July 2024, white it recorded 430,000 daily orders, led by the mobility sector, during the same period.

The network hosts a sleuth of buyer and seller apps across segments, including Namma Yatri, Paytm, Delhivery, Tata Neu, and Ola. Every order and service request is accounted as a transaction on the network.

Also Read Zero commission model in mobility can increase driver incomes by 30%: ONDC

"Crossing 200 million transactions is more than just a milestone—it shows a paradigm shift in the way buyers and sellers are looking at digital commerce today. This validates ONDC’s belief that an open network can drive large-scale transformation by giving equal opportunity to businesses of all sizes, breaking monopolies, and creating an ecosystem where innovation thrives," noted T Koshy, MD and CEO of ONDC in a press note.

Since its launch in September 2022, the platform has seen strong traction, especially from segments like delivery, mobility, and retail.

ONDC's strong growth is expected to take its transaction levels to be seven to eight times by December 2025 from its existing level in December 2024, Koshy had said in an interview in December.