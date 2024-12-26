Prasar Bharati's OTT platform Waves crosses 1M downloads in a month

Prasar Bharti’s OTT platform 'Waves' crossed 1 million downloads in a month, said Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw, in a post on the social media platform X.

2️⃣ WAVES isn’t just an OTT—it’s a full-fledged infotainment ecosystem!



From timeless shows to tech-savvy features, it’s entertainment for EVERY generation.

✅12+ languages

✅10+ genres

✅Live TV streaming & 65 live channels

✅Video-on-demand

✅Free-to-play gaming

✅Online…

The platform, unveiled during the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa last month, is “more than a platform—it’s a celebration of India's rich culture, vibrant stories, and technological prowess,” he added.

The platform was launched to bring new content and revive classic shows such as the Ramayana and Mahabharata. It has also hosted content by National Creator awardees and showcased films from FTII, Annapurna College, and other top institutions.

This milestone reflects India's unbreakable bond with its cultural roots, said the minister. He called the platform not just an OTT, but a “full-fledged infotainment ecosystem,” with content in more than 12 languages, over 10 genres, with live TV streaming and 65 live channels, video-on-demand, free-to-play gaming, and online shopping via Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), he added.