Rajasthan takes a bold leap into the future with AVGC-XR policy

Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, and Extended Reality (AVGC-XR) have emerged as transformative industries in India, contributing significantly to the media and entertainment sector's growth. Poised to grow at an impressive 14-16% CAGR over the next decade, this sector is unlocking opportunities across employment, innovation, and cultural preservation. Recognising this potential, the Government of Rajasthan stepped forward with the launch of its groundbreaking AVGC-XR policy on December 4, marking a pivotal moment in the state's journey towards becoming a global hub for creative technologies.

Rajasthan’s vision: Blending tradition with innovation

Rajasthan, known for its timeless heritage and vibrant culture, aims to leverage its rich traditions and thriving startup ecosystem to become a cornerstone of India's creative economy. The new AVGC-XR policy provides a robust framework to foster innovation, entrepreneurship, and talent development.

"The AVGC-XR policy is a bold leap into the future, positioning Rajasthan as a vital pillar in India’s burgeoning AVGC-XR ecosystem. By blending its timeless heritage with cutting-edge innovation, the state is fostering talent, enabling entrepreneurship, and building an infrastructure that will drive India’s creative economy forward," said Sameer Jain, MD, Primus Partners.

The AVGC-XR policy of Rajasthan introduces a comprehensive framework to drive innovation and growth in the creative-tech sector. A significant highlight is the allocation of Rs 1,000 crore to establish Atal Innovation Studios and Accelerators, which will provide state-of-the-art facilities for entrepreneurs and startups to innovate and scale their ideas.

The policy emphasises skill development through collaborations with academic institutions and industry leaders, aiming to create 50,000 jobs in the technology sector within the next five years. It also promotes ease of doing business by offering financial and non-financial incentives, reducing barriers for startups. By integrating Rajasthan’s rich history and traditions into modern AVGC-XR narratives, the policy fosters cultural promotion while advancing research and development to explore new frontiers in immersive technologies.

Archana Singh, Secretary of the Department of Information Technology and Communication (DoIT&C), noted that Rajasthan’s forward-thinking AVGC-XR policy is poised to “set a new benchmark for India’s creative industries, positioning the state as a pivotal hub in the national ecosystem and a catalyst for innovation and growth”.

Empowering gaming and immersive storytelling

A particularly exciting aspect of the policy is its emphasis on game development. With direct funding support, creators are encouraged to build games rooted in India's diverse culture and themes while catering to global audiences.

"Rajasthan's AVGC Policy is a game-changer, focusing on nurturing talent and fostering entrepreneurship to position the state as a vibrant gaming hub. With its rich cultural heritage and thriving creative ecosystem, Rajasthan is uniquely poised to blend tradition with innovation. By empowering creators and building opportunities, this policy sets the stage for Rajasthan to lead India's gaming and creative industries”, says Sridhar Muppidi, Chairperson, GDAI.

The policy also places a strong emphasis on skill development through collaborations with academic institutions and industry leaders. Rajasthan has joined hands with the Centre for Entertainment Arts (CEA) to deliver world-class skilling programs, equipping aspiring creators with global-standard tools. Nvidia adds further strength to this initiative by offering certified training courses, giving startups the technological edge they need to succeed in this fast-evolving industry.

The AVGC-XR policy aligns seamlessly with Rajasthan's broader goal of becoming a 'Viksit Rajasthan,' contributing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. By embracing emerging technologies while celebrating its cultural roots, Rajasthan is poised to redefine its economic and cultural landscape.

As part of its forward-looking approach, the allocation of Rs 1,000 crore to Atal Innovation Studios and Accelerators underscores Rajasthan’s commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and innovation. These centers will serve as hubs for ideation, collaboration, and execution, empowering both industry players and startups in the AVGC-XR domain.

The launch of Rajasthan’s AVGC-XR policy is a defining moment, not just for the state but for India’s position in the global creative economy. With a strategic vision, strong infrastructure, and a commitment to innovation, Rajasthan is set to lead the way into a future where tradition and technology coexist seamlessly. This is more than a policy; it is a transformative blueprint for growth, innovation, and cultural enrichment.