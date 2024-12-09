Sanjay Malhotra, the current Secretary (Revenue) in the Ministry of Finance, has been appointed as the 26th Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), succeeding Shaktikanta Das.

A 1990 batch IAS officer from the Rajasthan cadre, Malhotra brings over three decades of experience across key sectors including finance, taxation, power, and information technology. He is an alumnus of IIT Kanpur with a master’s in public policy from Princeton University, according to information on the Department of Revenue website.

Malhotra’s appointment follows the conclusion of Shaktikanta Das's tenure, which began in December 2018. Das, a retired IAS officer, played a critical role in steering the central bank through challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation management, and digital currency development.

(More details to follow.)