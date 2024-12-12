Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (December 12, 2024)

Equinix appoints Cyrus Adaggra as president of Asia-Pacific

Digital infrastructure company Equinix has appointed four-year Equinix veteran Cyrus Adaggra as the president of Asia-Pacific (APAC).

In his new role, Adaggra, who will be based in Sydney, Australia, will report directly to Chief Business Officer Jon Lin. He will be responsible for the management, strategy and growth plan for the company in the APAC region, Equinix said in a statement.

"Cyrus’ contributions in Asia-Pacific have been pivotal to our ability to grow and expand into new markets across Asia. He is an exceptional leader in advancing regional growth, forging strong government partnerships, and strengthening our presence in the region. I am confident that Cyrus, as President of APAC, will continue to drive Equinix’s success and expansion in this fast-growing region," said Lin.

"The digital landscape across Asia is experiencing rapid growth and transformation, fuelled by the increasing adoption of digital technologies and the rise of digital economies. With our exceptional APAC team, we will deliver unparalleled service to accelerate our customers' digital transformation journeys and drive innovation across the region," said Adaggra.





National Skill Development Corporation partners with Juspay

National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with payments technology provider Juspay Technologies. The MoU comes with a plan to enhance payment infrastructure and solutions for skill development initiatives across India.

The MoU was signed by Shreshtha Gupta, CTO NSDC, and Ishan Sharma, Head, Business at Juspay, in the presence of Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO, NSDC and MD, NSDC International; Rajesh Swaika, CFO NSDC; and Malyada Goverdhan, Head - B2G Partnerships, Juspay.

Juspay is set to provide a robust and scalable payment orchestration platform tailored to the needs of NSDC. It will also enable seamless transactions across various payment modes like UPI, credit/debit cards, wallets, and net banking, according to a statement.

"By leveraging the unique payment solutions, we aim to streamline the financial processes for our stakeholders, making skill development more accessible and efficient. This collaboration will empower millions of learners and training providers, ensuring that our initiatives are not only impactful but also sustainable in the long run," said Tiwari.

TransUnion CIBIL elevates Bhavesh Jain to managing director and CEO

Insights and information company TransUnion CIBIL has appointed Bhavesh Jain as managing director and CEO. Jain, who was the chief revenue officer at TransUnion CIBIL, will take over from Rajesh Kumar, who recently resigned after a five-year tenure.

"TransUnion CIBIL works constantly to provide solutions that empower consumers and businesses. In an increasingly digital world, we want to strengthen trust between the two so they can achieve great things. I’m excited to be leading such a talented team and to be able to continue to build on the great work we have already done in the market for the benefit of all," said Jain.

"Bhavesh is an accomplished leader with a passion for helping India’s economy continue to grow. He is focused on TransUnion CIBIL’s vital role in driving sustainable access to credit for millions of people and commercial entities to advance financial inclusion and ease of doing business," said Todd Skinner, President, TransUnion International.

super.money appoints kaushik mukherjee as CTO

Credit-first UPI platform super.money has appointed Kaushik Mukherjee as its chief technology officer (CTO).

Mukherjee brings to the table two decades of experience and expertise in technical architecture, system performance, and the development of intelligent, scalable systems. He is set to lead the team to drive innovation and scalability, enhance customer experience, and maintain competitive edge, the company said in a statement.

Mukherjee has earlier worked with Flipkart, Yahoo!, Ola, and Udaan. He also founded Raptorise, a SaaS company funded by Udaan.

"With his entrepreneurial approach and experience, Kaushik will help super.money deliver innovative, customer-centric solutions. Together, we will double down on our mission to redefine how users engage with financial services, making banking products more accessible and rewarding," said Prakash Sikaria, Founder & CEO, super.money.

﻿(This article will be updated with the latest news throughout the day.)