How travel insurance helps safeguard your dream vacation

Whether you require travel insurance while travelling from India or not depends on the policies of the country you are visiting for your international holiday. International travel insurance is not mandatory in all countries, but there are at least 38 countries where it is a legal requirement.

Governments impose travel insurance mandates primarily to ensure the safety of visitors and reduce the financial burden on their domestic healthcare systems.

What is mandatory travel insurance?

When a country mandates travel insurance, it becomes a legal requirement to enter the country or apply for a visa. These mandatory policies usually provide the same benefits as regular travel insurance, such as coverage for medical emergencies, delayed flights, lost baggage/passports, liability for property damage or bodily injury, etc.

Certain countries impose additional requirements on mandatory insurance for travellers. For instance, you may be required to get a policy with a minimum coverage value for a minimum duration. Similarly, travel insurance is necessary in some countries for taking part in adventure activities or during emergencies like pandemics or civil unrest. At times, these mandates are temporary. During the COVID-19 pandemic, for instance, countries like Singapore and Bhutan required travellers to have insurance with COVID-19 coverage. However, such restrictions have since been lifted in many places as the pandemic subsided.

Why do countries make travel insurance mandatory?

Here are some key reasons for that countries require travel insurance:

1. To provide immediate medical help to tourists: Countries mandate international travel insurance to ensure that tourists can get immediate medical help without a heavy financial burden. Having your insurer cover the cost of medicines and hospitalisation can be a lifesaver, especially in countries that lack government-funded healthcare infrastructure.

2. To mitigate financial risks to local healthcare systems: If a tourist without travel insurance falls ill during their stay, the financial burden of providing them with medical care falls on local healthcare facilities. In countries with public healthcare, this could result in higher costs for local taxpayers.

3. To enhance public safety and health: If a tourist fails to get medical assistance, especially in cases like infectious diseases, there's a high risk of infection spreading among the locals. Travel insurance ensures immediate aid without worrying about its financial impact, ensuring your own and the public's safety.

4. To reduce burden on the government: In emergencies such as natural disasters, civil unrest, and wars, local governments may not always be willing to use public funds on tourists. However, if you have travel insurance, you can be rest assured as it covers the cost of medical assistance, emergency transport, and evacuation.

5. To provide a seamless travel experience: Imagine visiting a country for a vacation and being slapped with additional expenses due to health emergencies, flight delays, or delayed or stolen baggage. It'll ruin your experience, and you may even avoid that destination in the future. However, travel insurance covers any emergencies that may occur.

Countries where travel insurance is mandatory

Several countries mandate international travel insurance for Indian travellers, often specifying coverage for medical emergencies, COVID-19 treatment, or evacuation. These include Cuba, Ecuador (for Galapagos), Aruba, Jordan, Nepal (trekking/mountaineering), Vietnam, Iran, Laos, Qatar, Rwanda, and Seychelles. Schengen countries require at least €30,000 coverage, while Russia, Turkey, UAE (multiple-entry visas), Saudi Arabia, and the USA (students) also have specific requirements. In remote destinations like Antarctica, comprehensive medical evacuation coverage is essential. Always check updated regulations with embassies or official websites before planning your trip.

Consequences of not having travel insurance when it’s mandatory

Failing to furnish valid travel insurance in countries where it is mandatory can result in severe repercussions, including:

1. Denial of entry: Travellers without travel insurance may be denied entry. In cases where insurance is necessary for visa applications, the visa will be rejected.

2. Legal penalties: Depending on local laws, travellers may face fines or other legal consequences for failing to comply with insurance requirements.

3. Financial strain: Uninsured travellers might face immediate financial obligations, such as purchasing a new insurance policy or booking a return flight. Expenses can quickly add up in the event of medical emergencies or lost belongings.

4. Travel interruptions: Without mandatory travel insurance, travellers risk significant disruptions to their plans. This could mean rescheduling accommodations, transport, or activities, leading to avoidable stress and inconvenience.

In conclusion, secure your travel insurance well in advance when visiting countries with mandatory requirements. Make sure your policy aligns with local regulations, covering the required amount, duration, and scope. Trusted platforms offer seamless processes and comprehensive coverage to purchase and manage travel insurance so you can travel confidently and enjoy your journey.

(Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of YourStory)