﻿Uniphore﻿, a B2B AI native company, has acquired two startups—ActionIQ and Infoworks, as part of its strategy to expand its AI-powered offerings.

The acquisitions will enhance the San Francisco and Chennai-based startup’s end-to-end Enterprise AI platform, enabling the launch of the industry’s first Zero Data AI Cloud, the company said in a statement. A Zero Data AI Cloud addresses key challenges in AI adoption, such as data access, accuracy, and data sovereignty for enterprises.

“This is a defining moment for Enterprise AI. With the acquisitions of ActionIQ and Infoworks, Uniphore is enabling a Zero Data AI Cloud for the world’s largest companies, equipping them with the tools to fast-track AI deployments and drive measurable business outcomes,” said Umesh Sachdev, CEO and co-founder of Uniphore.

Uniphore’s integration with ActionIQ and Infoworks will offer enterprises a suite of AI capabilities, enabling a shift from AI trials to full-scale implementation.

ActionIQ’s Composable Zero-copy Data Platform connects enterprise data seamlessly, making it AI-ready without lengthy integrations. Infoworks adds its Enterprise Data Platform, featuring AI-data agents for discovering, organising, and cleaning data with minimal human supervision.

Tasso Argyros, CEO and co-founder of ActionIQ added, “At ActionIQ we’ve been hyper-focused on data and helped create and now lead the massive category of Customer Data Platforms, helping dozens of F1000 enterprises transform their Customer Experience. It is my belief that the future of CDPs is AI and CX Agents. Bringing together Uniphore’s industry-leading AI capabilities and ActionIQ’s data and CX capabilities will allow us to continue leading the market and deliver world class solutions to the world.”

Uniphore’s multi-layered AI architecture comprises a composable data layer, knowledge layer, model layer, and agentic layer—all built with feature-rich solutions, for which the company plans to continue investing in each area.