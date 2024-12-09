Why the Votes Keep Coming in California’s 2024 Election?

California's vote-counting process in the 2024 presidential election has extended well beyond Election Day, leaving many wondering why the Golden State takes its time tallying ballots. Let's delve into the factors contributing to this prolonged process.

1. Emphasis on Voter Inclusivity

California prioritises maximising voter participation by offering multiple voting methods:

Since making mail-in voting permanent post-2020, approximately 90% of Californians vote by mail. Ballots postmarked by Election Day are accepted if they arrive within seven days. This policy, while enhancing accessibility, naturally extends the counting timeline. Same-Day Registration: The state allows unregistered voters to register and cast provisional ballots on Election Day. Verifying these ballots adds to the processing time.

2. Rigorous Verification Procedures

To uphold election integrity, California employs thorough verification steps:

Each mail-in ballot undergoes signature matching with voter records. If discrepancies arise, voters have up to 26 days post-election to rectify them, ensuring every valid vote counts. Provisional Ballot Validation: Provisional ballots require confirmation of voter eligibility, a meticulous process that ensures accuracy but requires additional time.

3. Sheer Volume of Ballots

As the most populous U.S. state, California processes millions of ballots each election. This substantial volume, combined with inclusive voting policies, naturally prolongs the counting period.

4. Impact on Election Results

The extended counting period affects the timing of election results:

Tight contests, such as the 13th Congressional District race where Democrat Adam Gray led Republican John Duarte by a mere 227 votes, remain undecided longer due to the thorough counting process. National Implications: Delayed results can influence the balance of power in Congress, as uncalled races determine the size of party majorities.

5. Public Perception and Criticism

The protracted counting has drawn criticism:

Figures like Elon Musk have highlighted that countries like India counted 640 million votes in a single day, questioning California's extended timeline. Trust in the System: While some view the delays as a commitment to thoroughness, others express concerns about election integrity and efficiency.

California's deliberate vote-counting process stems from its dedication to inclusivity and accuracy. While this approach ensures every valid vote is counted, it requires patience. As the saying goes, "Good things come to those who wait," and in California's elections, this patience upholds the democratic principle that every vote matters.

Information sourced from NPR.