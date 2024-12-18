Vyomastra, a Mysuru-based defence tech startup, has raised $1.5 million in funding from a prominent U.S.-based family office. This round will power Vyomastra's ambitious plans to enhance indigenous capabilities in anti-drone technology and accelerate the development of advanced drone systems for diverse applications.

The startup plans to develop cutting-edge anti-drone radar systems designed to detect, identify, and neutralise threats from malicious drones, including swarms, aligning with the growing global demand for robust counter-drone solutions.

A pioneer in creating indigenous solutions, Vyomastra is paving the way for India to emerge as a global leader in UAV and counter-drone systems. This funding highlights the growing confidence of international investors in India’s potential in defence technology.

Vyomastra’s AI-powered drone solutions address critical challenges in surveillance and industrial applications. The startup designs versatile aerial platforms, including long-range surveillance drones and models capable of carrying up to 100 kg payloads for logistical and tactical operations.

With a focus on self-reliance, Vyomastra prioritises indigenization, achieving over 75% localisation in its manufacturing process. Key innovations include locally developed flight controllers tailored for AI-driven solutions, efficient Battery Management Systems (BMS), and NavIC-based navigation systems integrated with advanced sensors for precision and enhanced performance.

Vyomastra’s commitment to bolstering India’s defence self-reliance not only strengthens the domestic supply chain but also significantly reduces dependence on imports. A key focus is the integration of NavIC, India’s regional satellite navigation system, to deliver precision navigation and positioning—vital for both military and civilian drone applications. By indigenizing essential components, the startup is enhancing the strategic capabilities of its drones, contributing to national security and technological advancement.

Vyomastra is not just innovating in unmanned aerial systems and counter-drone technologies but is also building an ecosystem for India’s UAV industry. By nurturing local talent, fostering partnerships, and focusing on indigenisation, it is positioning itself as a cornerstone of India’s growing UAV ecosystem. With this funding, Vyomastra is expected to attract more opportunities and collaborations, further accelerating the nation’s capabilities in advanced drone and anti-drone systems.