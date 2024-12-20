Brands
Discover
Events
Newsletter
More

Follow Us

twitterfacebookinstagramyoutube
Youtstory

Brands

Resources

Stories

General

In-Depth

Announcement

Reports

News

Funding

Startup Sectors

Women in tech

Sportstech

Agritech

E-Commerce

Education

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Art & Culture

Travel & Leisure

Curtain Raiser

Wine and Food

YSTV

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertise with us
Funding

[Weekly funding roundup Dec 14-20] Venture capital inflow sees steep fall

The decline in venture capital funding was largely due the absence of large deals during the week.

Thimmaya Poojary2079 Stories
[Weekly funding roundup Dec 14-20] Venture capital inflow sees steep fall

Friday December 20, 2024 , 2 min Read

Venture capital (VC) funding into Indian startups saw a steep decline in the third week of December primarily due to the absence of large value deals.

The total VC funding for the third week stood at $135 million across 19 deals. In contrast the comparable previous week saw a fund raise of $779 million.

This sharp decline in VC funding is also largely due to the year coming to a close, and there are generally fewer transactions. It is expected that this will continue for the remainder of the month.

Dec20trends

Overall, the Indian startup ecosystem seems to have come out of the grip of funding winter, and the year will end with a higher amount of funds raised than 2023. Though it will not be a very significant increase, it sets the foundation for a better 2025.

However, interestingly, the large deals seem to be coming back into the Indian startup ecosystem and expectation is that this trend would continue through to next year. This week saw Rebel Foods raising an undisclosed amount of capital from private equity giant KKR.

Dec20stages

The week also saw the stellar listing of fintech company MobiKwik, ending the year for IPOs from the Indian startup ecosystem. This actually sets the stage for more Indian startups to become publicly listed companies in 2025.

The year will come to a close in another 10 days and the expectations are high that there would be a significant change in the fund inflow into the Indian startup ecosystem. The year may also see heightened activity on startups which have artificial intelligence and GenAI tilts to their products or services.

Key transactions

Contract manufacturing startup Zetwerk raised $70 million from Khosla Ventures, Rakesh Gangwal, Baillie Gifford, Greenoaks, and Avenir Growth.

Dec20top3

Mumbai-based Veefin Group of Companies has raised Rs 136 crore (about $16 million) in a recent funding round.

SaaS startup Bizom raised $12 million from Pavestone, IndiaMART and family offices.

EV startup Zingbus raised $9 million from bp Ventures.

Edited by Jyoti Narayan