AI at Maha Kumbh 2025; Upskilling in healthcare

Starting this week, IT services firms will report their third-quarter earnings, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) kicking off the earnings season on Thursday, January 9.

According to industry watchers, seasonal furloughs and lack of mega deals are expected to weigh on Q3 earnings in India’s IT services sector.

Elsewhere, one of the world’s biggest technology trade shows, CES, is set to take place from January 7 to January 10. Key themes this year include 5G connectivity, robotics, and of course, AI.

Speaking of AI, did Meta mess up its bot experiment?

Late last week, the company reportedly started deleting Facebook and Instagram profiles of AI characters it created over a year ago after users rediscovered some of the profiles. The platform users then engaged with the bots in conversations that went viral on social media.

Lastly, researchers have found that it only takes a two-hour conversation with an AI model to make an accurate replica of someone's personality.

Yikes!

Tech at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

ICYMI: Upskilling in medicine

Spirituality

In 2025, Maha Kumbh is set to embrace modernity, as cutting-edge technology redefines the pilgrim experience, emphasising comfort and sustainability. Pilgrims will be equipped with a Kumbh Mela mobile app—a smart tool designed not only to navigate the vast and sprawling grounds but to guide the soul.

Key takeaways:

Powered by AI-based navigation systems, the app uses GPS to provide real-time directions to bathing ghats, temples, prayer spaces, and medical aid stations.

It will also help visitors find their designated campsites and the best routes to take, whether for the holy bath or to explore nearby food options.

By eliminating logistical stress, the app aims to help pilgrims fully immerse themselves in the spiritual experience, making their journey smoother and more enriching.

Healthcare

Image design: Nihar Apte

In today’s fast-evolving healthcare landscape, specialised upskilling has become indispensable. As medical research, treatments, and technology advance at an unprecedented pace, healthcare professionals must stay ahead to ensure the delivery of safe, effective, and high-quality care.

Staying ahead:

Traditionally, doctors have relied on research articles, journals, case studies, conferences, and workshops to stay informed. However, startups like Medvarsity and OC Academy are now offering a diverse array of programmes to bridge the skills gap.

These resources enable doctors to stay current with new treatment protocols, management strategies, disease manifestations, emerging comorbidities, and the latest research.

Certification programmes offered by many of these startups start at under Rs 10,000. Diploma and degree programmes begin at around Rs 1 lakh, while fellowship programmes usually range between Rs 1–2 lakh and go up to Rs 30 lakh.

News & updates

AI demand: Taiwan's Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics maker, beat expectations to post its highest-ever revenue for the fourth quarter on continued strong demand for AI servers. Its revenue jumped 15.2% to $64.72 billion.

Taiwan's Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics maker, beat expectations to post its highest-ever revenue for the fourth quarter on continued strong demand for AI servers. Its revenue jumped 15.2% to $64.72 billion. Prized tuna: The top bidder at a Tokyo fish market has paid $1.3 million for a tuna, the second-highest price ever paid at an annual prestigious New Year auction. Michelin-starred sushi restaurateurs, the Onodera Group, said they bought a bluefin tuna weighing 276 kg and roughly the size of a motorbike.

What you should watch out for

Earnings: One Mobikwik Systems, Tata Elxsi, IREDA, and Avenue Supermarts (DMART) are likely to report their third-quarter results.

One Mobikwik Systems, Tata Elxsi, IREDA, and Avenue Supermarts (DMART) are likely to report their third-quarter results. Demerger: ITC Hotels will demerge will demerge on January 6. The restructuring will see ITC retain a 40% stake in its hotel business, with the remaining 60% directly held by shareholders through a rights entitlement.

