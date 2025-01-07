Microsoft Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella believes that the world of artificial intelligence (AI) is entering the next phase of doing things that are bold and big, moving away from the stage of novelty or admiration.

At the Microsoft AI Tour India in Bengaluru on Tuesday, the Microsoft CEO remarked that Moore’s law continues to be relevant even now as AI technology will evolve into multi-modal capabilities.

The next phase is expected to be driven by AI agents which will have the capabilities to plan, reason, and execute. According to Nadella, every software developer will need to be aware of the tools that will make their AI models more efficient and productive.

Here the Microsoft CEO pitched the company’s co-pilot platform to be the game changer describing it as the UI (user interface) for AI. Microsoft Co-pilot is an AI-driven chat service that is integrated with all its products and services.

The Microsoft co-pilot is now positioned as the platform which can be integrated into existing work systems. In addition, Nadella spoke about the forthcoming Co-pilot devices which would mean providing AI services at a faster time coupled with the ability to perform complex tasks.

However, Nadella also cautioned that these advancements in AI will need to be governed by the principle of trust as it needs to maintain the security, privacy and safety of both individuals and organisations.

“We are translating these principles to build more trustworthy AI as this is all about enabling business transformation,” the Microsoft CEO said.

Nadella also remarked that advancement in AI has seen India being the second largest contributor to such projects next only to the United States. In addition, India accounts for the second largest number of developers on GitHub - a platform that is a repository for codes. It is projected that Indian developers will be the largest community on GitHub in the next three years time.