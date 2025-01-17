The Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), NITI Aayog, and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have launched the seventh edition of the Youth Co:Lab National Innovation Challenge 2024-2025.

This year’s challenge invites young entrepreneurs, including those with disabilities, to develop solutions enhancing opportunities and well-being for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) across three focus areas: Inclusive Assistive Technology, Accessible Education and Skilling, and Innovative Care Models.

The programme was launched in partnership with Citi Foundation with AssisTech Foundation (ATF) as the implementation partner.

The eligible applicants include youth-led startups (18-29 years, extended to 32 for marginalised groups) and NGOs aligned with the themes, with startups requiring incorporation post-December 2019 and a working prototype.

“We firmly believe that young people are not just the leaders of tomorrow—they are the changemakers of today. This belief is embodied in Youth Co:Lab, now in its seventh edition. For the first time, it prioritizes startups by and for persons with disabilities. Promoting disability-inclusive development is not just the right thing to do; it’s essential for achieving the SDGs,” said Angela Lusigi, UNDP Resident Representative for India.

The applications will close on January 18, 2025. Shortlisted participants will benefit from the National Springboard Programme, including a two-month virtual incubation for the top 35 startups, followed by an in-person bootcamp for the top 20, offering mentorship, workshops, and guidance on scaling and investment readiness.

Top 6 startups will receive seed grants of Rs 1.5–2.5 lakhs each, along with the opportunity to represent India at the Asia-Pacific Youth Co:Lab Summit for further mentorship, networking, and acceleration opportunities.





“By combining our deep knowledge of Assistive Technology with the Youth Co:Lab platform, we aim to inspire and support young innovators to create solutions that make society more inclusive and accessible for Persons with Disabilities(PwDs). Empowering youth is central to the future of innovation,” Prateek Madhav, CEO and Co-Founder of ATF, stated.