Enterprise AI agent platform UnifyApps has raised $20 million in its Series A round led by ICONIQ Growth, with participation from existing investors, including Elevation Capital.

Gurugram-based UnifyApps helps enterprises streamline and automate their operations by connecting and integrating various software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications. It integrates with all the SaaS applications seamlessly within an enterprise. Thus, making it easy for enterprises to view and manage all their data in a single place.

This round brings the company's total funding to $31 million; it had raised $11 million in May 2024.

The company plans to use its funding to build a unified integration platform using generative AI (Gen AI) to connect disjointed applications, enabling faster custom application creation, workflow automation, and real-time data sync.

The company also announced the appointment of Haitham ElKhatib as the company’s new chief revenue officer and co-founder. Prior to joining UnifyApps, ElKhatib was Senior Vice President of Sales for Growth Markets at Sprinklr.

UnifyApps currently counts leading banks, telecommunication providers and security companies among its customers.

Founded in December 2023 by Pavitar Singh, Abhinav Singi, Abhishek Khurana, Rahul Anishetty, and Sumeet Nandal, the company currently employs over 150 employees and has offices in Dubai, New York, and Gurugram.