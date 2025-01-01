Benchmark Sensex and Nifty started the New Year on a high note with the key indices closing higher in a see-saw trade on Wednesday on buying in blue-chip stocks.

Snapping its two-day falling streak, the 30-share BSE Sensex rose by 368.40 points or 0.47% to settle at 78,507.41 on the first trading session of 2025. During the day, it surged 617.48 points or 0.79% to 78,756.49.

The NSE Nifty climbed 98.10 points or 0.41% to 23,742.90.

Among Sensex shares, Maruti, Mahindra & Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, Power Grid, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank advanced.

Tata Steel, Adani Ports, Zomato, HCL Tech, State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever and Tech Mahindra were among the laggards.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 4,645.22 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Most of the Asian and European markets were closed for New Year holidays. The US markets ended lower on Tuesday.

The global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.88$ to $74.64 a barrel.

The BSE benchmark Sensex declined 109.12 points or 0.14% to settle at 78,139.01 on Tuesday. The Nifty dipped marginally by 0.10 points to settle at 23,644.80.

In the entire 2024, the Sensex jumped 5,898.75 points or 8.16%, and the Nifty surged 1,913.4 points or 8.80%.