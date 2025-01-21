About two years ago, Shruti Sah and Harsh Snehanshu met on dating app Hinge and hit it off on their common love for books and reading. They would cycle to Cubbon Park in Bengaluru, lounge on the grass next to a giant peepal tree near the Sir Mark Cubbon statue, and read for a few hours every Saturday.

From left: Sid Zadaun, Shruti Sah, Avrojyoti Das and Harsh Snehanshu - Co-founders of Bookmark

When they shared this on their Instagram profiles, the ritual caught the interest of their friends who wanted to join in. This casual personal habit would soon lead to Cubbon Reads in January 2023 and spawn a silent reading movement through several chapters across India.

Last year, the couple decided to bookmark their relationship and love for books, quite literally. Along with two other friends, Sid Zadaun, and Avrojyoti Das, they launched Bookmark, a dating app that connects people based on the books they like, in addition to other personal preferences like distance, the type of relationship they are seeking, and the gender.

Prior to Bookmark, Sah worked with companies such as Edelman and LBB, and Snehanshu, an IIT graduate built YourQuote, a platform where content creators can share their work and gain a following.

The beginning of Bookmark

The genesis of Bookmark is rooted in the popular Cubbon Reads sessions in Bengaluru.

Snehanshu explains, “One of the major rituals at Cubbon Reads is stacking books at the end, which sparks conversations. Over time, we noticed people who initially attended these sessions alone returning with friends or partners they met there. Books became the icebreaker.”

Sah adds, “We wanted to replicate that offline magic in a digital space, but without losing the authenticity. That’s how Bookmark was born.”

The platform prioritises compatibility through shared interests in books.

Unlike traditional dating apps, profiles on Bookmark feature virtual bookshelves instead of pictures. Users can see each other’s faces only after exchanging ten messages.

“Books evoke trust,” Snehanshu elaborates.

“They reveal a lot about a person—their politics, worldview, even their self-esteem. If you are reading non-fiction, you may be productivity-oriented, and if you are a fiction reader, you are an imaginative person. These may be generalisations, but there may also be some truth in them.”

On Bookmark, each profile is structured like a book; it has a biography section with blurb, preface, story, epilogue and even bibliography—of the books, authors, genres the person has read.

There are also hundreds of witty prompts such as ‘an author I’d love to hate you with’, ‘books I’m two-timing with’ and ‘the Gen-Z abbreviation I hate’.

The free version allows users to browse up to five profiles per day and send an equal number of ‘likes’. It offers a great starting point for those curious about the platform or simply looking for casual connections.

For users seeking more interaction, the premium version unlocks additional features. Premium subscribers can browse and like up to 30 profiles per day, view all inbound likes instead of just the top one, and undo accidental swipes.

Sah emphasises, “We intentionally designed the premium tier to enhance user experience without prioritising premium users in the app’s algorithm. Matches are still based purely on book compatibility, ensuring fairness for all.”

A year after its launch, Bookmark has over 15,000 installs and 5,000 monthly active users. It has facilitated 50,000 matches and generated over 1 million lines of chat.

Connecting book lovers

A profile on Bookmark

The app’s user base is diverse, spanning various cities and age groups, though it primarily attracts young professionals aged 20 to 25.

“Bengaluru is our hotspot,” Snehanshu reveals. “It has a large population of migrants looking to make connections.”

Besides, since love of books goes beyond romantic love, there’s a ‘book buddy’ mode as well for those who are not single but wish to find a like-minded reader friend.

About 40% of users use the platform to find book buddies rather than romantic partners.

Hemashwetha who found a book buddy through Bookmark says, “I happened to go to Cubbon Reads on Saturdays and overheard people talking about an app called Bookmark. I was curious about what the app was, so I installed it.

“I was happy to discover a community of book lovers there, and I even found a few friends. This app goes beyond just sharing books; it allows meaningful discussions and connections to flourish.”

Swapnil from Mumbai and Dhwani from Bengaluru met on Bookmark.

“Our love for books and curiosity about each other's preferences in the books stated on our bio is what initially drew us to each other,” says Swapnil.

They later connected on WhatsApp. The relationship has progressed to a stage where “families are involved.”

“There is a stereotype that book lovers are usually introverts. So, the app actually gives a safe space to connect with like-minded individuals,” he adds.

Initially, the founders of Bookmark relied on word-of-mouth publicity to popularise the app. Since January last year, they have been hosting several offline events for college students and working professions.

“There’s a sense of familiarity with books at the fore. We’ve had activities where everyone puts a tag on themselves; they don’t write their names but put the book they are currently reading or the author they want to talk about. These are great conversation starters,” says Sah.

The founders of Bookmark also host meetups in collaboration with different community spaces.

“Whether it’s a friendship or a relationship, we are here to create meaningful connections,” says Snehanshu.

With plans to deepen their presence in Bengaluru and raise funding, the founders are optimistic about the future of Bookmark.

“We want to make Bookmark a one-on-one version of Goodreads, where people connect over their shared love of books,” Sah sums up.