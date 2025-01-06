Naval Ravikant reveals 3 key traits of a business partner

What you choose to work on, and who you choose to work with, are far more important than how hard you work~ Naval Ravikant

In the startup world, many of us focus on the importance of hard work, innovation, and skill development. However, one often overlooked but crucial factor is the quality of the people you choose to work with.

Naval Ravikant, a renowned entrepreneur and angel investor, emphasises a game-changing truth: the team you build can make or break your journey to success.

Recently, he shared a straightforward but powerful framework for choosing the right business partners, which revolves around 3 key qualities.

These 3 filters can help you make better decisions about who you align yourself with, setting the foundation for long-term success and minimizing the risks of working with the wrong people. So, in today's article, let's explore these qualities in depth!

3 qualities you should look for in a business partner

1. Intelligence: A shared vision and expertise

The first quality Ravikant emphasises when selecting a partner is intelligence. But it's not just about being "smart" in an abstract sense—intellect should be domain-specific and complementary to your expertise.

According to Naval, the best partners possess deep knowledge in areas where they excel and can contribute meaningfully to your shared goals.

If you bring a wealth of experience and insight in one area, your ideal partner should be skilled in a different yet complementary field. For example, if you are exceptional at product development, partnering with someone who is a pro in marketing or operations can create a powerful synergy, allowing you to tackle challenges from multiple angles.

This type of partnership helps ensure that you make sound decisions and that the business can scale effectively. Keep in mind that if your partner lacks intelligence in their area of expertise, the business may head in the wrong direction, wasting valuable time and energy.

2. Energy: Drive and passion to move forward

Naval emphasises energy as the second quality. While intelligence is important, energy ultimately propels a business forward. Take, for instance, the insightful words of American businessman Patrick Bet-David, who once stated, "The most dangerous people in society are lazy ambitious people."

This sentiment reveals that it is easy to be knowledgeable or talented, but even the brightest ideas will stall without the energy to execute. This is why Ravikant suggests partnering with people who are energised and passionate about the work.

Energy is infectious. A high-energy partner will inspire the entire team, spark creative solutions, and accelerate progress. Whether they work long hours, push for improvement, or seek out new opportunities, enthusiastic partners can act as catalysts for growth.

In contrast, a lack of energy can quickly lead to stagnation, regardless of how intellectually gifted the team may be. When selecting a partner, ask yourself if they bring the energy needed to keep the momentum going.

3. Integrity: Trustworthy and ethical decision-making

The third and most critical quality, according to Ravikant, is integrity. In business, this cannot be overstated. Integrity is what ensures that the long-term relationship is sustainable and that both partners can trust each other to make decisions that benefit the business.

Integrity is particularly important because, as Naval explains, a smart, energetic person without integrity could be a “hard-working crook” who ultimately betrays the company for personal gain. You don’t want to work with someone who cuts corners, takes shortcuts, or acts unethically to get ahead.

This kind of behaviour not only damages your business but also your reputation and relationships. One of the best ways to assess someone's integrity is by observing their actions rather than just listening to their words.

If someone frequently talks about their ethics but their actions reflect otherwise, this should be seen as a red flag. Honest people do not need to boast about their values—they simply demonstrate them through their efforts.

Also Read These 6 companies made millions with just one product

The bottom line

Choosing the right business partner is one of the most important decisions you’ll make on your entrepreneurial journey. By focusing on the 3 essential qualities—intelligence, energy, and integrity, you can identify partners who will help your business grow.

A great business partner brings more than just expertise or ambition; they help you create a foundation of trust, drive, and ethical decision-making. Remember that the right partnership can compound over time, leading to monumental success that goes far beyond what you could achieve alone!