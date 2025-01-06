German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz on Monday said Emrah Ozer has been appointed as its Chief Financial Officer for its Indian operations as part of an organisational change in its finance and controlling function effective since January 1, 2025.

Ozer, currently associated as a Member of the Board of Management and Head of Finance and Controlling, Mercedes-Benz Otomotiv Turkey, will be inducted into the Board of Mercedes-Benz India as Executive Director in due course of time.

He succeeds Evren Cakabey, who has taken over as the Executive Director and CFO, Mercedes-Benz G GmbH, Austria, effective January 1, 2025, Mercedes-Benz India said in a statement.

Commenting on Ozer's appointment, Santosh Iyer, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said the company will benefit from his rich expertise in managing International Finance, business modelling and investor relations.

Also Read Battery Smart appoints Amit Bhardwaj as CFO

"We are confident that Emrah, with his diverse international financial experience and proven track record, will continue Mercedes-Benz's growth momentum in India," he added.

Ozer has successfully managed multiple stakeholders at Mercedes-Benz Otomotiv Turkey, including banks, governments, and investors. He played various leading roles within Finance & Controlling for Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Benz AG and Smart where he was responsible for the region India and NAFTA, the statement said.

He started his career at the Finance and Controlling department at Smart GmbH in Stuttgart, Germany in 2002. In 2008, Emrah became the Head of Project Controlling for India and NAFTA.

He holds a Master's Diploma in Economics from University of Wilhelmshaven.