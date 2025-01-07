Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (January 7, 2025)

Tata Elxsi partners with National Aerospace Laboratories for advanced air mobility

Tata Elxsi and CSIR-National Aerospace Laboratories (CSIR-NAL) have signed an MoU to establish a partnership for advanced air mobility. The collaboration would focus on Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Urban Air Mobility (UAM), and electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

The partnership will speed up product development by offering access to advanced testing infrastructure and expertise. Tata Elxsi and CSIR-NAL will collaborate on technologies like aerodynamic design, autonomous systems, and secure communications for manned and unmanned air mobility systems.

Fundalogical Ventures launches FV Trailblazers programme

Fundalogical Ventures, a fund specialising in sustainable supply chain and logistics, launched the inaugural edition of FV Trailblazers, which aims to support companies with access to up to $5 million in growth capital, mentorship from industry leaders, and strategic guidance.

It will target companies in critical sectors such as supply chain optimisation, logistics, automation, and green logistics, among others. Applications for the programme will close on January 18, 2025, with shortlisted companies notified within two weeks of the deadline, it said in a statement.

The fund is backed by industry veterans like Krishna Kotak (JM Baxi Group), Tushar Jani (Blue Dart Express), Suryakant Parekh (Parekh Group), Khalid Vohra (Sai Shipping), and Mehernosh Currawalla (Fak Cargo).

BluSmart expands to Mumbai

EV ride-hailing startup BluSmart has expanded its services to Mumbai, adding to its presence in Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, and Dubai.

Beginning with rentals and airport rides, the service will cover key areas from Goregaon to Bandra, including the commercial hub of Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), with plans for gradual citywide expansion.

Founded in 2019, BluSmart is an electric, full-stack ride-hailing platform, with its own EV charging infrastructure network.

Myntra partners with GetVantage for the D2C Rising Star initiative

Fashion marketplace Myntra has partnered with growth capital financer GetVantage, enabling the latter's portfolio brands with exclusive access to the D2C Rising Star initiative.

In this collaboration, select GetVantage portfolio companies—Tjori, Valkyre, Ornaz, Nua Woman, Jade Forest, and Elaver Sports—will join Myntra's invite-only D2C Rising Star initiative and benefit from its platform scale, trend-based insights, and dedicated account management.

Myntra aims to onboard 500 D2C brands in fashion, beauty, and grooming through its D2C Rising Star initiative by year-end. Previous participating brands have experienced an average growth of 2X in demand.

New Relic appoints Ved Antani as SVP of Engineering

AI platform New Relic has appointed Ved Antani as Senior Vice President of Engineering and Managing Director of the Hyderabad Innovation Center, under the company’s plans for expansion in the region.

Antani has over 15 years of experience in scalable platform and product development across ecommerce, gaming, and enterprise tech. He will now focus on attracting top engineering talent and supporting broader business growth in the new role.

Before joining New Relic, Antani served as Chief Product and Technology Officer at BetterPlace and Managing Director of Twilio India. He has also held senior growth and engineering leadership roles at SendGrid, JioCinema, Myntra, and Electronic Arts.

(This article will be updated with the latest news throughout the day.)