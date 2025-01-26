Garuda Aerospace to deploy drones along Chennai coast to protect Olive Ridley turtles

Drone manufacturer Garuda Aerospace would deploy its drones free of cost over the next three months to take up surveillance along the city's coastline and protect the endangered Olive Ridley sea turtles, the company said.

The initiative comes in the backdrop of over 300 such turtles found dead in recent times in the Chennai coastal region. The plan aims to support conservation efforts by combating illegal fishing practices.

In a statement on Sunday, Garuda Aerospace said it was partnering with the Tree Foundation and the Department of Forest and Fisheries for this operation.

"We are deeply concerned by the recent mass deaths of Olive Ridley turtles. The plight of the turtles demands immediate action and long-term solutions. By deploying our drones free of charge for the next three months, we are directly intervening to protect the nesting sites, deter illegal fishing and give these hatchlings a chance at survival," said Garuda Aerospace CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash.

"We believe this initiative will not only help these endangered creatures but also drive future innovation and growth for Garuda in the vital field of environmental protection," he said.

Olive Ridley faces various threats including entanglement in fishing nets and habitat loss, among others. Recent incidents have highlighted the urgent need for enhanced surveillance.

"The Olive Ridley turtle population is facing a critical threat. The combination of habitat destruction and accidental entanglement in fishing nets has led to a drastic decline in their numbers," said The Tree Foundation representative Supraja Dharini.

The free drone surveillance which is to cover 5 km to 10 km of the ocean would provide critical support thereby helping to protect the nesting females and ensure safe passage of hatchlings to the ocean.