Govt unveils Rs 277 Cr TEAM initiative to integrate MSMEs with ONDC

The Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises has introduced the MSME Trade Enablement and Marketing (TEAM) initiative aimed at supporting small businesses in adopting digital commerce. It has been sanctioned a budget of Rs 277.35 crore over three years.

The initiative plans to bring 5 lakh micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) onto the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). The programme aims to include 50% women-led businesses as part of its efforts to promote inclusivity, the ministry said in a statement.

The TEAM initiative is designed to help small businesses leverage digital tools and expand their market reach. Through the ONDC network, participating businesses will have access to digital storefronts, payment solutions, and logistics support. These resources aim to lower operational barriers and enable small enterprises to reach a broader customer base.

A significant component of the initiative will be focused on education and awareness, according to a statment. Over 150 workshops are planned across Tier II and III cities to engage MSME clusters, with particular attention to women-led and SC/ST-led businesses.

The workshops will guide participants on joining the ONDC network, developing digital catalogues, and utilising the platform to its fullest potential. In addition to training, the initiative includes a dedicated portal where businesses can register for workshops and access tools like financing options and grievance support. Financial assistance will help businesses with catalogue creation, operations, and account management.

“By connecting SMEs to the ONDC network, we are creating a level playing field that enables them to scale, compete, and succeed. Most importantly, this is now the right time for Indian startups to leverage ONDC to tap into the immense potential of India’s MSME ecosystem,” said T Koshy, MD and CEO of ONDC.

The initiative aligns with India’s broader goal of advancing digital transformation and enhancing the competitiveness of MSMEs. Complementing existing government programmes such as PM Vishwakarma and the Digital MSME scheme, the TEAM initiative looks to provide a comprehensive strategy to meet the evolving needs of small businesses in the modern economy.