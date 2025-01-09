The Entrepreneurship Cell (E-Cell) of IIT Madras has unveiled Elevate 8.0, the 8th edition of its flagship national startup competition. Aimed at fostering entrepreneurial spirit and nurturing groundbreaking ideas, Elevate has emerged as a springboard for startups looking to make a name in the competitive business world.

About IIT Madras E-Cell – Driving Innovation and Entrepreneurship

The Entrepreneurship Cell of IIT Madras is a student-driven organisation that plays a pivotal role in shaping India’s innovation landscape. Known for nurturing cutting-edge ideas and empowering budding entrepreneurs, E-Cell has consistently provided crucial mentorship, resources, and a thriving investor network. Elevate is one of its marquee initiatives, enabling startups to connect with investors, industry leaders, and mentors, solidifying E-Cell’s reputation as a beacon of innovation and excellence.

Introducing New Tracks for 2025

Elevate 8.0 comes with exciting new opportunities for startups by introducing two specialised tracks:

Tech Track – Dedicated exclusively to technology-driven startups.

– Dedicated exclusively to technology-driven startups. Sector-Agnostic Track – Open to startups across various industries (excluding tech).

These tracks ensure that both tech pioneers and innovative startups from other sectors receive tailored guidance, fostering growth across the entrepreneurial spectrum.

What Participants Can Gain – The Prizes and Perks

Startups competing in Elevate 8.0 stand a chance to unlock life-changing opportunities:

Investment Pool – Over ₹30 crores in potential funding from IIT Madras' expansive investor network.

– Over in potential funding from IIT Madras' expansive investor network. Cash Prizes – A ₹3 lakh prize pool rewarding innovation and excellence.

– A prize pool rewarding innovation and excellence. Startup Incentives – Support from Awfis, MSG91, and CleverTap, offering access to co-working spaces, communication platforms, and analytics tools.

– Support from Awfis, MSG91, and CleverTap, offering access to co-working spaces, communication platforms, and analytics tools. Travel Perks – Abhibus and Ease My Trip provide travel benefits to ensure smooth participation.

– Abhibus and Ease My Trip provide travel benefits to ensure smooth participation. Live Product Showcase – A rare opportunity to pitch products to a national audience and capture attention from investors and industry leaders.

Three Phases of the Competition

The competition follows a structured three-phase model:

Online Screening (7th Jan to 20th Jan) – Initial evaluation of applications. Zonal Rounds (1st Feb to 10th Feb) – Conducted in cities like Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, and Chennai. Grand Finale (28th Feb to 2nd March) – Top startups will pitch their ideas live to investors and mentors.

Unparalleled Mentorship and Industry Connections

Participants in Elevate 8.0 will receive invaluable mentorship from seasoned entrepreneurs and industry leaders. VCs from renowned firms like Antler VC, Kalaari Capital, Titan Capital, and Equanimity will be part of the judging panel. Startups will also gain insights and guidance from top angel investors, ensuring they are well-equipped to refine their strategies and scale operations.

Celebrating Success – Past Winners’ Journey

Elevate has consistently produced successful startups that have left a mark in various sectors. Previous winners, including UR Advanced Tech, Evoride, Monkoodog, and Hesa Technologies, have achieved significant milestones, showcasing the competition’s effectiveness in nurturing promising startups.

Who Can Apply?

Elevate 8.0 is open to startups from across India, with a focus on innovative businesses that possess a Minimum Viable Product (MVP) or are market-ready. Whether you’re in tech or another domain, this is the perfect platform to take your startup to the next level.

How to Register

Registrations for Elevate 8.0 are now open. Startups can apply through the Elevate website or via Unstop. Secure your spot and take the next big leap in your entrepreneurial journey.

Elevate Your Startup Journey

Seize this unparalleled opportunity to scale your business, connect with industry leaders, and elevate your startup’s growth trajectory. Don’t miss out – register now and take the first step toward transforming your vision into reality.