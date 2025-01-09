Swiggy launches Swiggy Serves to address food wastage, hunger

Food delivery and quick commerce giant ﻿Swiggy﻿ on Thursday launched Swiggy Serves, its flagship programme to address hunger and minimise food waste across its value chain.





As part of this campaign, Swiggy has partnered with the volunteer-driven organisation Robin Hood Army (RHA) to redistribute surplus food from Swiggy’s restaurant partners to underserved communities.





Swiggy and RHA aim to provide 50 million meals by 2030 by leveraging technology to reimagine food redistribution, Swiggy said in a statement.





“With ‘Swiggy Serves,’ we are leveraging our strengths and privilege to address a larger societal need and tackle the issues of food wastage and hunger. We are excited to partner with RHA to redistribute surplus food from our restaurant partners to those in need," said Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Swiggy Food Marketplace.

In its pilot phase, Swiggy Serves has redistributed over 2,000 meals across 33 Indian cities, with more than 126 restaurant partners joining the initiative, including Biryani by the Kilo, Charcoal Eats - Biryani & Beyond, Dabba Garam, House of Biryani, B.Tech Momos Wala, Samosa Singh, Babai Tiffins, Dosa Anna, and Urban Tandoor.





According to the company, restaurant partners can join Swiggy Serves by filling out a form on the Swiggy Owner app, indicating their willingness to donate surplus or fresh food. Once onboarded, RHA will add these restaurant partners to dedicated WhatsApp groups for seamless communication and coordination.





RHA volunteers, comprising thousands of young professionals, retired folks, homemakers, and college students, will pick up surplus food from these partners and ensure it is distributed to communities in need.





“Robin Hood Army is thrilled to come together with Swiggy for this shared mission of reducing hunger. When an industry leader like Swiggy collaborates with a community-driven movement, it amplifies the impact, inspiring others to join the fight against hunger. Together, we’re creating a stronger, united front to ensure no plate goes empty," shared Neel Ghose, Co-founder of Robin Hood Army.





In the last 10 years, RHA has served over 153 million meals across 406 cities globally.