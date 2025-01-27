Manipal Entrepreneurship Summit 2025: Where Ideas Meet Opportunity

In a rapidly evolving world, entrepreneurship stands as the beacon of progress, driving economic growth, technological advancements, and societal change. As Peter Thiel aptly noted in Zero to One, the world thrives on “miracles”—innovative startups that challenge norms and redefine possibilities. For a nation like India, brimming with youthful energy and untapped potential, nurturing entrepreneurship is not just an opportunity but a necessity to catalyse transformative change.

MES 2025: A Hub of Opportunity

Set against the picturesque backdrop of Manipal, the Manipal Entrepreneurship Summit (MES) returns from February 6th to 8th, 2025, promising an electrifying platform for dreamers and doers alike. From humble beginnings to a nationally recognised celebration, MES has grown into a melting pot of ideas, innovation, and inspiration. It is here that visionaries come together to exchange ideas, showcase startups, and inspire the next wave of changemakers.

Key Highlights of MES 2025

This year’s summit takes a leap forward with an exciting lineup of events and sessions designed to inspire, educate, and empower attendees:

Innovation Mela: A showcase of over 120+ startups , highlighting groundbreaking products and entrepreneurial spirit. It’s a treasure trove for anyone eager to witness ingenuity in action.

Keynote Sessions: The summit kicks off with inspiring talks by industry stalwarts:

The summit kicks off with inspiring talks by industry stalwarts: Dr. Arokiaswamy Velumani , founder of Thyrocare, on building a healthcare empire.

, founder of Thyrocare, on building a healthcare empire. Ashneer Grover , sharing his entrepreneurial journey.

, sharing his entrepreneurial journey. Dinesh Pai , VP of Zerodha, diving into investing and startup dynamics in a captivating fireside chat.

, VP of Zerodha, diving into investing and startup dynamics in a captivating fireside chat. DeepTech Conclave: A new addition that delves into transformative technologies such as AI, quantum computing, and blockchain , led by experts shaping these cutting-edge fields.

A new addition that delves into transformative technologies such as , led by experts shaping these cutting-edge fields. Influencers’ Conclave: A fireside chat with Raj Shamani , founder of House of X, alongside a performance and talk by Iqlipse Nova , co-founder of BigBrainCo, offering candid insights into creative entrepreneurship.

A fireside chat with , founder of House of X, alongside a performance and talk by , co-founder of BigBrainCo, offering candid insights into creative entrepreneurship. Pitch Tank: MAHE’s very own Shark Tank-style competition. This year’s edition features more startups and venture capitalists, making it a battleground for innovative ideas and funding opportunities.

MAHE’s very own Shark Tank-style competition. This year’s edition features more startups and venture capitalists, making it a battleground for innovative ideas and funding opportunities. Focused Panels: Dedicated discussions on InfoTech, HealthTech, and Family Businesses, providing attendees with valuable insights into these thriving sectors.

Why MES 2025 Stands Out

Manipal, often called a town of dreams, is the ideal setting for a summit like MES. Its vibrant student community, coupled with an ecosystem that encourages out-of-the-box thinking, creates the perfect environment for nurturing entrepreneurship. MES goes beyond being an event; it is a movement to ignite the entrepreneurial flame within students, professionals, and industry leaders.

Whether you are a tech enthusiast, a budding entrepreneur, or simply someone curious about the startup world, MES 2025 has something for everyone. From riveting keynotes to interactive panels and exhibitions, the summit encapsulates the essence of India’s entrepreneurial spirit.

Join the Movement

Manipal Entrepreneurship Summit 2025 isn’t just an event; it’s a launchpad for future founders. If you seek inspiration, mentorship, or an opportunity to turn your ideas into reality, this summit is your gateway. Click here to explore the full details and become a part of this transformative journey.

In Manipal, a town where dreams meet determination, MES 2025 is more than a summit—it’s where ideas meet opportunity.