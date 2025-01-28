Brands
Manufacturing tech firm Groyyo reports EBITDA positive milestone

Gurugram-based Groyyo is on track to achieve a run rate of Rs 450–500 crore by the end of FY25.

Abha Warrier185 Stories
Manufacturing tech firm Groyyo reports EBITDA positive milestone

Tuesday January 28, 2025 , 2 min Read

Manufacturing tech and consultancy company ﻿Groyyo﻿ has achieved positive EBITDA for the past three to four months and says it is on track to sustainable profitability.


The company’s gross profit margins touched 20%, and its focus on value creation and operational frugality has been instrumental in sustaining positive EBITDA, per a statement.

According to Groyyo, it is on track to achieve a run rate of Rs 450–500 crore by the end of FY25, driven by robust growth in its design-led export business and optimized supply chain operations.

“Becoming EBITDA positive is a testament to the strength of our business model and our team’s relentless pursuit of excellence. By combining cutting-edge design capabilities with a strong emphasis on technology and efficiency, we are not only enabling global manufacturers but also redefining what it means to be a trusted partner in the supply chain ecosystem,” said Subin Mitra, CEO and Co-founder, Groyyo.

The company said that its strategy is anchored in exporting over 90% of its output to marquee international clients, including industry giants like Next, Mango, Inditex (Zara Parent), Ross, and the Bestseller Group.

It added that its growth is propelled by Groyyo Design Studio, which curates in-house designs tailored to client requirements, making design-led exports a core competitive advantage.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti