Navi Finserv Limited has raised over Rs 1,200 crore ($144 million) since December 2024, after receiving regulatory approval to resume lending.

Notably, Navi Finserv executed one of its largest securitisation transactions to date, raising Rs 295 crore in a transaction rated AAA by an undisclosed credit rating agency.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) barred Navi Finserv from lending and disbursing loans until December 2024 due to regulatory concerns, including pricing policies and non-compliance issues. The RBI imposed the restrictions on October 21, 2024, along with similar actions against three other NBFCs and MFIs.

After multiple discussions, the company committed to implementing improved processes and systems to meet regulatory guidelines. As a result, on December 2, 2024, RBI lifted the restrictions, allowing Navi Finserv to resume its lending activities.

Navi Finserv had to cancel a Rs 100 crore bond sale, slated for a bidding session a day after it got orders to pause lending operations.

It announced the fundraise at its second annual Lenders Summit held at its Bengaluru headquarters. The event brought together over 135 senior executives from banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), family offices, and other financial institutions.

During the summit, Navi Finserv’s management team outlined its strategic vision and future growth plans while industry leaders, including Srinivasan Kannan of JP Morgan, Gaurav Goel of Yes Bank, Ajit Velonie of Crisil Ratings, and Anshul Gupta of Wint Wealth, shared insights on emerging trends in the financial sector.

"Over the years, Navi Finserv has built strong and enduring collaborations with its partners, and I am grateful to each one of our partners who have stood by their conviction in the company, its processes and systems," Sachin Bansal, Executive Director and CEO of Navi Finserv, said in a statement.