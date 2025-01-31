PM Modi emphasises mission-driven approach to development ahead of Union Budget 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that innovation, inclusion, and investment are the key pillars of the country’s economic roadmap, as he emphasised a mission-driven approach to development—geographically, socially, and economically.

The PM addressed the parliament today, which marked the beginning of the 2025 budget session.

He stated that this session would introduce historic bills and reforms, particularly focusing on women’s dignity and equal rights beyond religious and sectarian lines. Stressing the mantra of "Reform, Perform, and Transform," he urged collaboration between the state and central governments, with active public participation, to drive rapid national progress.

Highlighting India's vast youth potential, the Prime Minister said that today's 20-25-year-olds will be the biggest beneficiaries of a developed India when they reach their 40s and 50s, taking on key policy-making roles and leading the nation into the next century.

The coming 25 years, he said, will be dedicated to making India prosperous and fully developed. He urged all the members of parliament (MPs) to contribute to this vision during the budget session, calling it a golden opportunity for young MPs to actively participate and witness the transformation they helped shape.

Modi noted that this year's budget is the first full budget session of his new tenure. He voiced confidence that by 2047 when India marks 100 years of independence, it will have achieved its goal of becoming a developed nation.