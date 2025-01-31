Reliance’s AI Empire: The Making of the World’s Largest Data Center in Jamnagar

In a groundbreaking move set to reshape the digital landscape, Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries has announced plans to construct the world's largest data center in Jamnagar, Gujarat. This ambitious project underscores India's rapid ascent in the global technology arena and highlights the nation's commitment to becoming a central hub for artificial intelligence (AI) and data processing.

Project Overview

The proposed data center is slated to have a staggering capacity of 3 gigawatts (GW), with an estimated investment ranging between $20 billion to $30 billion. To put this into perspective, the global data center market was valued at approximately $213.6 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $494.5 billion by 2033, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.29% during 2025-2033.

Strategic Partnerships

To power this colossal facility, Reliance plans to source AI semiconductors from NVIDIA, a leader in AI technology. This collaboration aims to establish advanced AI infrastructure within India, reducing reliance on external data processing and fostering domestic technological capabilities. Jensen Huang, CEO of NVIDIA, emphasised the importance of local AI production, stating, "It makes complete sense that India should manufacture its own AI. You should not export data to import intelligence. India should not export flour to import bread."

Sustainability Initiatives

In line with global trends towards sustainable development, the Jamnagar data center is expected to be powered entirely by green energy. Reliance plans to utilise nearby solar, wind, and hydrogen projects currently under development to meet the facility's substantial energy demands. This approach not only minimises the environmental footprint but also aligns with the increasing emphasis on eco-friendly data center operations.

Global Context

The data center industry is experiencing unprecedented growth, driven by the surge in AI applications, cloud computing, and data analytics. In 2025 alone, an estimated 10 GW of data center capacity is projected to break ground globally, with 7 GW reaching completion. This equates to roughly $170 billion in asset value requiring financing within the year.

Implications for India

Reliance's initiative is poised to position India as a formidable player in the global data economy. By investing heavily in AI and data infrastructure, the country aims to harness its vast digital potential, offering services that cater to both domestic and international markets.

As the digital age advances, the demand for robust and scalable data infrastructure becomes paramount. Reliance's plan to build the world's largest data center in Jamnagar not only reflects the company's forward-thinking strategy but also signifies India's dedication to leading in the AI and data sectors. With sustainable practices at its core and strategic partnerships in place, this project is set to be a cornerstone in the future of global data management.