Google appoints former Apple leader Mitul Shah as MD for Pixel’s sales, expansion in India

Tech giant ﻿Google﻿has brought in a former ﻿Apple﻿India leader Mitul Shah as its managing director for devices and services business, to lead Pixel’s sales and expansion efforts in India.

“It’s an honor to be part of a company that’s at the forefront of innovation, and I’m particularly thrilled to be working on a product that has the potential to put the magic and power of AI in the pockets of millions of people across my beloved country,” Shah said in a LinkedIn post.

“Pixel is not just another device. It’s the platform designed to put the immense power and possibilities of AI in everyone’s pocket,” he added.

Before joining Google, Shah spent over nine years at Apple in various roles, most recently as head of consumer sales. He has also worked with companies such as Accenture and Infosys.

In August this year, Google announced its plan to launch its latest portfolio of devices in India. The company has also been focused on establishing a strong foundation for Pixel’s after-sales services and retail presence across the country.

Earlier this year, Google began assembling its Pixel 8 series in India, with the locally manufactured phones available through its distribution channels.

This move supports India’s “Make in India” initiative, bringing benefits like lower costs, greater accessibility, and a boost to the local manufacturing sector.

The Indian smartphone market is highly competitive, featuring strong players like Samsung, Xiaomi, and OnePlus, and Google will need to provide compelling features and pricing to capture a significant market share.