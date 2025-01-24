Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (January 24, 2025)

From budget expectations from the investor community to luxury skincare brands exploring new segments in the market, Yourstory brings today’s headlines that highlight the latest developments across sectors

Here’s a roundup of the key stories today.

Featured Stories

The agriculture sector in India is grappling with several issues that are deeply intertwined with both economic and environmental concerns. These include post-harvest losses, inadequate infrastructure, climate change, and limited access to modern technology.

Experts and leaders from the agriculture sector are urging for targeted investments to address these issues. They are also calling for improvements in rural infrastructure to reduce post-harvest losses, improve credit accessibility, and foster innovation through agritech solutions.

The role of agritech innovations is seen as particularly crucial. These technologies can offer solutions to enhance productivity, reduce resource wastage, and foster sustainable farming methods.

Read more

Hospitality in India extends beyond providing a roof to sleep under for a certain sum of money. It starts from the time one arrives at the doorstep and extends way beyond, after one has checked out of a hotel or paid the bill at a restaurant.

That India is taking tourism and hospitality seriously was seen in the 2024 interim Budget, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced Rs 2,449,62 crore to the tourism sector—an increase of 44.7% from FY2023.

The hospitality market in India, which was pegged at $29.3 billion in 2024, is projected to grow to $47.83 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 5%.

An industry status will encourage more investments and development in the sector, says Rajesh Magow, Co-founder and Group CEO of online travel company MakeMyTrip.

Read More

For Priyanshi Jogani, the hunt for a perfect birthday gift for her friend led to something unexpected—an idea for a luxury startup.

Curiosity from an Instagram ad, and the unavailability of the product in India drove Jogani to found Bengaluru-based Mevyl Luxury.

Born in a traditional business family, Jogani always wanted to become an entrepreneur and found her calling in luxury body care.

Operating on D2C and B2B models with corporate gifting, the company primarily targets women between 18 and 65. The products are, however, gender-neutral.

Read more

Funding News

Beer maker Medusa Beverages raised Rs 56 crore in series A to expand manufacturing and distribution capabilities.

The equity round was led by Amal N Parikh & Ashwin Kedia, along with co-investments by Ramesh Damani, Nikhil Garg, Crest Opportunities, and high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) based in Singapore, the UK, and the UAE.

It plans to use the latest capital infusion to expand its production capacity, which currently stands at 2 lakh hectoliters annually.

A part of the fundraise would also be utilized to make strategic investments across the value chain and diversify within the alco-bev industry.

Read more

Other News

KOGO and MapmyIndia unveil Universal Voice Assistant for automotive industry

KOGO, a Bengaluru-based full-stack AI company, partnered with digital mapping and geo-intelligence platform MapmyIndia, and launched India’s first Universal Voice Assistant for the automotive industry at the Bharat Auto Expo 2025.

The company explains the technology with an example where while people are stuck in traffic, their vehicle can order groceries, do bank work, plan trips, and schedule services among others.

This leverages KOGO’s Agentic Mesh and MapmyIndia’s deep learning geo-intelligence stack, to provide an on-premises, edge-computing platform that ensures data privacy and safety for end customers, the company said.

Also Read Bengaluru-based AI company KOGO unveils its AI Agent Store

Unlike existing voice assistants that are limited to basic in-car commands, the KOGO-MapmyIndia Universal Assistant delivers natural language conversations, the ability to surf the internet, and real- world impact by operating apps and services beyond the vehicle, it added.

“We designed the platform to work entirely on-premises and at the edge, ensuring that end customers’ data remains secure and private…Our vision is to empower every vehicle owner with an AI assistant that is not only powerful but also respects their privacy,” said Praveer Kochhar, Co-Founder and CPO, KOGO.

ZETWERK appoints industry veterans to lead electronics manufacturing services (EMS) division

ZETWERK Manufacturing Businesses appointed key industry veterans to lead its electronics manufacturing services (EMS) division, the company said in a statement.

The appointments include Bharat Chopra, who will be in charge of Noida Operations; Kannan Krishnan, in-charge of South Operations; and Santhoshkumar Ramakrishnan, AVP, Sales. The three appointees are set to report to Josh Foulger, President (Electronics), ZETWERK.

Chopra has previously worked with Samsung and PG Electroplast, meanwhile Krishnan is a veteran of Bharat FIH and Nokia, and Ramakrishnan previously worked with Flextronics Technologies.

ZETWERK has made significant investments in its EMS business, including management takeover of two advanced manufacturing facilities in Noida and a commitment of Rs 1,000 crore to expand its electronics division.

The company believes that these investments will significantly boost its production capacity and enable it to deliver a superior customer experience across a diverse range of products, including smart meters, mobile phones, smart watches, neckbands, TV & display devices, hearable & wearable devices, home appliances, automotive parts, and POS machines.

Unstop launches upskilling internship programme

HR tech startup launches Unstop Talent Park 2025, an upskilling internship program with Rs 1 lakh monthly stipend.

The internship is open to graduates, postgraduates, freshers, and experienced professionals and aims to enable individuals to upskill with the right resources and a clear end goal.

Conducted in three rounds, “The first Round is a learning boot camp to help participants get familiar with the platform and its resources. The second round comprises independent upskilling to encourage participants to maximize their learning journey at their own pace. The final round shall see an interview round to evaluate users' learning and cultural fit, which comes with a stipend and the potential for a full-time position based on performance,” the company said in a statement.

(This article will be updated with the latest news throughout the day.)