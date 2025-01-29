Study abroad platform Leap bags $65M in Series E funding led by Apis Partners’ funds

Study abroad platform Leap has bagged $65 million in a Series E funding round, consisting of both primary and secondary equity. The round was led by funds from UK-based Apis Partners.

Apis Partners Group (UK) Limited manages the portfolios of the two funds: Apis Growth Markets Fund III and Apis Global Growth Fund III.

The funding round also saw participation from existing investors Owl Ventures, Jungle Ventures, and Peak XV Partners.

Leap, the company behind LeapScholar, LeapFinance, GeeBee, and Yocket, is a comprehensive international student mobility platform. Since its founding in 2019, it has raised over $200 million in equity.

“We have been very impressed with the rate at which Leap has already scaled since inception, serving thousands of students across 10 countries. This new partnership offers Apis an exciting opportunity to support Leap as it further expands its reach and continues to make a difference to its target demographics,” said Udayan Goyal, Co-founder and Managing Partner at Apis Partners.

According to Leap Co-founder Vaibhav Singh, the startup has witnessed 5X growth since its Series D two years ago.

“Having built the underlying infrastructure for global student mobility, Leap has now proven scale across multiple dimensions. We have launched many industry-first products and experiences to make the student journey seamless,” Arnav Kumar, Co-founder of Leap, noted.

He noted that the current AI revolution will likely enable the startup to expand and refine its existing offerings more quickly than in the past.

The platform combines human expertise with AI-powered tools to provide personalised guidance and solutions. It claims to have served over one million students and formed partnerships with more than 1,000 educational institutions worldwide.

“Having funded close to $200m in student loans and secured partnerships with thousands of universities globally and counting, Leap is the de facto platform that students from around the world are relying on to help make their education study abroad dreams a reality,” Amit Patel, Managing Director of Owl Ventures, stated.

Avendus Capital served as the exclusive financial advisor to Leap and its shareholders for this transaction.

Based in Bangalore and operating in 10 countries globally, Leap provides counseling services, visa assistance, education loans, and other financial products and solutions designed for international students.

Leap had last raised $75 million in a Series D funding round led by Owl Ventures in 2022.

Last July, Entrackr reported that Leap Finance was in discussions to raise between $70 million and $100 million in a new funding round.