Sanjay Agarwal: From failure in class 8 to CEO of AU bank

A young boy in Rajasthan, struggling with school, faced the sting of failing in class 8. Fast forward to today, and that same boy, Sanjay Agarwal, is at the helm of a ₹43,000 crore banking powerhouse, AU Small Finance Bank.

It's not just a story; it's an epic tale of resilience, where each chapter is written with hard work and an unbreakable spirit of determination. From the classrooms where he once stumbled to the boardrooms where he now leads, Sanjay's journey is an excellent example of how no setback is too large to overcome.

So, let's explore this incredible success story of a man who did not give up!

Early life struggles: Facing failures and setbacks

Sanjay Agarwal was born in Rajasthan, where his father worked as an engineer with the Rajasthan State Electricity Board. Growing up, his family supported him, but academics were never easy.

The school was a battlefield for Sanjay; he hit a wall in class 8 when he failed, which could have been the end for many. But not for Sanjay. Instead of giving up, Agarwal bravely decided to switch from English to Hindi medium schooling to improve his grades.

Despite the challenges, he never stopped pushing forward. He completed his higher education at a government college in Ajmer and even dreamed of becoming a chartered accountant (CA).

Yet, life threw more challenges his way when he failed the CA exams not once, but twice, leaving him heartbroken. Instead of letting defeat define him, Sanjay used these setbacks as stepping stones.

Career beginnings: Building from scratch

At 25, Agarwal made a bold decision. Instead of taking a job in Mumbai, he chose to return to his hometown of Jaipur and start his own business. In 1996, with no initial capital, he founded AU Financiers (India) Ltd., a small finance company.

He started by offering loans for small vehicles. However, building a business from scratch was far from easy. Sanjay had no major financial backing and had to work hard to gain the trust of local businessmen and investors. However, his determination and vision slowly paid off.

He focused on growing his business step by step, focusing on customer service and trust. As his company grew, so did his dreams. Agarwal’s entrepreneurial spirit led him to get a partnership with HDFC Bank and funding from Motilal Oswal, which helped his company expand.

Achieving billionaire status

The next big leap in Agarwal’s journey came in 2015 when AU Financiers received a banking license from the Reserve Bank of India. This was a game-changer, turning a small finance company into a full-fledged bank by 2017.

Today, AU Small Finance Bank is worth over Rs 43,000 crores, making it one of the most valuable banks in India. The bank’s 2017 IPO raised Rs 1,912.51 crores and was oversubscribed 53 times, showing the trust investors had in its future.

Sanjay Agarwal’s current net worth stands at around $1 billion, according to Forbes. Under his leadership, the bank has grown to over 1,000 branches across India and serves more than 3 million customers.

His story is proof of how vision and innovation can lead to success. From facing academic challenges to becoming a billionaire businessman, Sanjay’s journey shows that your past doesn’t define your future. Success comes from perseverance and learning from setbacks.

What’s truly inspiring is how Sanjay turned failures into stepping stones. His ability to adapt, stay focused, and push forward makes him a role model for millions of aspiring entrepreneurs and students worldwide.

Embracing failures is true entrepreneurship

Sanjay Agarwal’s life is proof that success is not defined by early failures. It’s about what you do after those failures that truly matters. His story shows that with persistence, and a clear vision, you can turn your dreams into reality, no matter where you start.

Today, as the CEO of one of India’s leading banks, Sanjay Agarwal is an inspiration to anyone who has faced failure or doubt. His journey reminds us that the courage to keep going even after setbacks is the key to building something great!