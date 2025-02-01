Union Budget 2025 Live: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present her 8th consecutive Budget

As India gets ready for Union Budget 2025, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present her eighth consecutive budget, marking a historic milestone in Indian fiscal policy. This budget, the first full-year budget of Modi 3.0, comes at a critical juncture, with the economy projected to grow between 6.3-6.8% in FY26.

Key expectations for the budget are focused on transformative reforms, including potential changes to income tax, increased support to agricultural sector, and strategic fiscal management amid rising inflation. The budget is expected to focus on critical areas like renewable energy transition, infrastructure development, and boosting domestic manufacturing, AI and digital infrastructure, with strategies spanning technology development, talent skilling, and innovation ecosystem support.

Stakeholders across sectors—from healthcare and pharmaceuticals to real estate and automotive—are eagerly awaiting policy interventions that can stimulate economic growth, enhance investor confidence, and drive sustainable development in India's rapidly evolving economic landscape.

Ahead of the Budget Session at Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed optimism that the upcoming budget will meet the aspirations of the nation.

The Prime Minister highlighted that this was the first full budget session of his third term and expressed confidence that by 2047, when India celebrates 100 years of independence, the nation will have achieved its goal of becoming a developed country.

"In the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’... there is the collective strength of public participation, a roadmap for the nation’s economic progress, the power of technology in the form of a digital revolution, and the foundation of modern infrastructure," said President Droupadi Murmu during her address at the Budget Session of Parliament. "The government is steering India towards becoming the world’s third-largest economy," she added.

