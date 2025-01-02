Transactions through the popular Unified Payments Interface (UPI) touched a record 16.73 billion in December, recording a growth of 8% over the preceding month, according to data released by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

In November, the UPI transaction count was 15.48 billion.

NPCI said the value of the transactions worked at Rs 23.25 lakh crore in December 2024 as against Rs 21.55 lakh crore in November.

The average daily transaction count during December was 539.68 million, up from 516.07 million in November.

In value terms, the average daily transaction amounted to Rs 74,990 crore in December. This compares with Rs 71,840 crore in November.

NPCI, an initiative of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Indian Banks' Association, is an umbrella organisation for operating retail payments and settlement systems in India (IBA).

NPCI runs the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) used for real-time payments between peers or at merchants' end while making purchases.