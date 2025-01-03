How visual storytelling can help D2C brands create a visual edge

Jaipur, a city known for its heritage and rich culture, has always been a centre of creativity. In the modern D2C landscape, the challenge lies in blending this timeless tradition with digital-age innovation.

A fireside chat at D2C Carwaan Jaipur Edition focused on how visual storytelling, particularly photography, can elevate Jaipur’s D2C brands to capture global audiences. Richa Maheshwari, a seasoned photography entrepreneur, shared invaluable insights into the power of visual content in building authentic and engaging brand stories. The session was moderated by Dhawal Singhal,an iStart Program Manager.

Maheshwari’s success as a fashion student, influencer, photographer, and production company owner is a testament to her dedication and adaptability. Her career began in Kanpur but flourished in Jaipur. Following a successful academic career at NIFT, Maheshwari pursued fashion communication; her perseverance led her to discover a passion for visual storytelling.

Financial difficulties posed significant obstacles initially, but Maheshwari’s determination remained strong. She took out a loan and worked as a freelancer to finance her education, gradually building her portfolio. Her first freelance photography project, which earned her Rs 10,000, was prominently displayed on hoardings across Delhi and launched her thriving photography career.

The art of visual storytelling

Maheshwari said visual storytelling is the essence of her work. "Every picture I take carries an emotion and tells a story,” she said, emphasising that it's not about using celebrities as models but crafting narratives that resonate with the audience. Her approach to photography goes beyond aesthetics; it’s about building a story that lingers in the viewer's mind long after seeing the image. She believes that relatable content, which speaks to the viewer's emotions, drives true engagement.

"Relatable, authentic content is what drives sales," said Maheshwari, stressing the need for brands to focus on their unique story and build trust through visual content. She highlighted how storytelling has evolved in advertising, citing the famous Dhara jalebi ad as an example. "It wasn’t about star power, but about raw emotion and storytelling."

Role of digital storytelling in D2C success

As digital platforms continue to dominate, Maheshwari stressed the importance of creating content that is not only attention-grabbing but also emotionally engaging. Brands must find ways to stand out in today’s crowded social media landscape. "Social media is flooded with videos and reels, so standing out is about igniting curiosity," she explained.

She also shared that social media users now prefer content that feels real and relatable. She observed a shift in trends over the years, with audiences moving away from curated perfection and towards content that features real, relatable models. "People want to see Indian models they can connect with," she said, explaining that this shift has made a significant impact on how brands approach visual content creation.

While D2C startups often face budget constraints, Maheshwari offered practical advice on how to still produce high-impact visuals. She noted that great quality is no longer limited to high-budget productions. "You can start with your mobile phone," she advised, adding that it’s not about perfection but authenticity. The key, she believes, is telling a story that resonates with the audience, even if it’s shot on a modest budget.

Looking to the future, she spoke about AI's role in enhancing visual storytelling for startups. "AI is the future, and the next two years belong to it," she stated. Maheshwari believes that AI will become an indispensable tool for entrepreneurs, assisting with everything from photography to marketing and customer communication. She encouraged founders to embrace AI as a tool to stay ahead of the curve and enhance their brands’ digital storytelling efforts.

Personal branding and brand loyalty

Maheswari emphasised the importance of personal branding for founders. "When the audience knows and trusts you, they’re more likely to buy from you," she explained. She pointed out that personal branding is not just about promoting a product but about sharing the founder's journey, struggles, and successes. Founders who build a strong personal connection with their audience create trust, making it easier to drive sales.

"Talk to your audience regularly, not just about your product but about your journey and daily experiences," Maheshwari advised. She said authenticity in a founder’s personal story has a direct impact on how people perceive their brand and its products.

Visual content plays a crucial role in building brand loyalty. Sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses of product creation, artisans, and packaging can deepen the emotional connection with their audience. Maheshwari drew a parallel to her own shopping experience with her grandmother, where the emotional connection with the shopkeeper left a lasting impact. "It’s about how well you connect with your audience and tell your story,” she said, reinforcing the idea that storytelling isn’t just a marketing tool but a way to form lasting relationships with consumers.

Ready for the global stage

The fireside chat underscored the power of visual storytelling in shaping Jaipur's D2C brands' future. As these brands look to expand beyond local markets, the importance of authentic, relatable content that resonates with global audiences cannot be overstated. By leveraging photography, digital storytelling, and personal branding, Jaipur’s D2C pioneers will not just be selling products; they’ll create emotional connections that inspire trust and loyalty.

With insights like these, Jaipur’s D2C brands are well on their way to crafting narratives that not only honour Rajasthan’s heritage but also captivate the world.