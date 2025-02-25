Beauty and personal care marketplace Nykaa on Monday allotted 90,500 equity shares under the company's Employee Stock Option (ESOP) Scheme.

The allotted ESOP amounts to a total of Rs 1.49 crore based on the company’s opening price of Rs 165 apiece on NSE on Monday.

"The equity shares so allotted shall rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the Company in all respects," it stated in a filing made with exchanges.

The Falguni Nayar-led marketplace witnessed a 27% year-on-year growth in its operating revenue with an over 60% improvement in its bottomline in Q3 FY25, the company said in earnings posted earlier this month.

During the December quarter, its operating revenue was Rs 2,267 crore, up from Rs 1,788 crore in the previous year. During the same period, its profits grew by 60% to nearly Rs 26 crore from Rs 16.16 crore in Q3 FY24

In November last year, the company allotted 1.80 lakh equity shares under its Employee Stock Option Scheme. Prior to this, it allotted 3.08 lakh equity shares under ESOP in October 2024, taking its cumulative allotment in the December quarter to about 4.8 lakh equity shares.

Earlier last year, FSN E-commerce Ventures, the parent company of Nykaa, allotted 4.73 lakh shares in June, 1.73 lakh shares in July, and 4.05 lakh in May.

ESOPs serve as a form of compensation that enables companies to attract and retain top talent, while also providing employees the opportunity to increase their income as the company's value appreciates.