Geniemode raises over $50M in Series C funding to expand global sourcing operations

Gurugram-based ﻿Geniemode﻿, a design-led apparel sourcing platform, on Monday said it secured over $50 million in a Series C funding round led by ﻿Multiples Alternate Asset Management Pvt Ltd﻿, ﻿Fundamentum﻿, Paramark Ventures, and ﻿Info Edge ventures﻿.

The company will use the investment to expand globally, enhance its tech-driven supply chain, and enter new markets. According to Co-founder and CEO Amit Sharma, the company aims to leverage technology, AI-driven design innovation, and a flexible, sustainable supply chain to keep brands and retailers competitive.

In a statement, he said, "This investment accelerates our mission to build the most efficient, transparent, and scalable sourcing ecosystem, empowering brands with AI-powered design capabilities, speed, flexibility, and responsible sourcing solutions. We are committed to being the go-to global sourcing partner, driving innovation, and sustainability, and unlocking new growth opportunities for our partners worldwide."

Founded in 2021 by Sharma and Tanuj Gangwani, Geniemode streamlines supply chains for global brands and retailers, ensuring transparency, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness.

With a presence across 10+ countries, the startup works with 200+ global buyers and suppliers, providing end-to-end capabilities—from trend-driven design intelligence to optimised manufacturing and delivery. It operates offices in New York, London, Barcelona, China, Bangladesh, and India.

"Global macro trends are reshaping the apparel sourcing landscape, driving a rebalancing of supply chains. Our investment in Geniemode is part of our active strategy to back leading new-age businesses that are disrupting large markets using technology," Sridhar Sankararaman, MD of Multiples Alternate Asset Management, said.

Multiples is an alternate asset management firm that has invested in 30+ Indian ventures across financial services, healthcare, consumer, technology, and the green economy sectors. Its portfolio includes ACKO, ﻿Delhivery﻿, Dream Sports, Encube, India Energy Exchange, Kogta Financial, Licious, Milltec, ﻿Moengage﻿, PVR, Quantiphi, TI Clean Mobility, Vastu Housing Finance, and Zenex.

The Raine Group served as the sole financial advisor on this transaction.