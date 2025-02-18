The Stakeholders and Their Claims

In a notable development within the Indian music industry, major record labels such as T-Series, Saregama, and Sony Music have taken a significant legal step by seeking to join a copyright lawsuit against OpenAI. This legal action, spearheaded by the Indian news agency ANI in 2024, accuses OpenAI's ChatGPT of utilizing copyrighted content without appropriate permissions to train its AI models. The involvement of these music giants highlights the increasing concerns over the protection of intellectual property in the era of artificial intelligence.

Implications for the Music Industry

The Indian Music Industry (IMI), a pivotal sector that generates substantial revenue through thousands of songs annually, is now at the forefront of a global debate on AI and copyright laws. Entities like T-Series, which releases around 2,000 songs each year, and Saregama, known for its vast collection of recordings from legendary artists, are arguing that AI systems may be infringing on their copyrights by extracting lyrics and melodies without consent. This move underscores a broader concern across various creative industries about AI's capabilities to replicate and use copyrighted materials.

Global Context and Legal Strategies

This lawsuit is part of a wider trend where content creators worldwide are pushing back against the unauthorised use of their intellectual property by AI technologies. Similar cases have been seen in Germany with GEMA suing OpenAI over unlicensed song lyrics, and other media groups backed by prominent figures like Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani joining the legal battle. The timing of these legal actions coincides intriguingly with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's recent visit to India, emphasizing the complex dynamics between fostering AI innovation and safeguarding copyright rights.

OpenAI, headquartered in the United States, has countered by questioning the jurisdiction of Indian courts over its operations, given that its servers and primary operations are based outside India. This defense highlights the intricate legal and geographical challenges in regulating and managing AI's global impact on copyright and intellectual property.