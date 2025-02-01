'Financial Maha Kumbh': Industry leaders react to Budget 2025

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her eighth consecutive Union Budget, promised India’s economic growth by giving a fillip to the middle class, encouraging domestic manufacturing, and empowering small businesses.

In her Budget 2025 speech, she introduced key measures, including no tax on income up to Rs 12 lakh per annum under the new tax regime, enhancing regional air connectivity to 120 more destinations, Rs 10,000 crore for new startup fund of funds, TDS rationalisation, and removing custom duties on life-saving drugs and EV battery components.

Industry leaders are reacting positively to the Budget, hailing it as a significant move towards creating a more dynamic and innovative business environment, fostering both scalability and sustainability. However, as with any major financial policy, opinions are divided, with some experts calling for further support and clarity.

Here’s a closer look at how leaders are evaluating the Budget and its potential to shape India’s growth trajectory:

Ronnie Screwvala, Co-founder and Chairperson, upGrad

Incredible focus and messaging on Skilling and building Global Talent from India - #UnionBudget2025 - 5 National Skilling centers 👍 - opening up of IIT & MBBS seats 👍. - augment Workforce Development with focus on GCCs 👍. And the game changer for #ViksitBharat by far - is… — Ronnie Screwvala (@RonnieScrewvala) February 1, 2025

Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Co-founder, Info Edge

Great move to allocate to the Fund of Funds for startups another Rs. 10,000 crs. The first fund done a few years ago gave a huge fillip to the Indian Venture Capital industry. Dozens of Indian VC funds got set up providing risk capital to hundreds of startups. India needs… — Sanjeev Bikhchandani (@sbikh) February 1, 2025

Kunal Shah, Founder, CRED

New income tax limits could cause big jump in Gen Z consumption spends. — Kunal Shah (@kunalb11) February 1, 2025

Sumit Gupta, CEO, CoinDCX

1/ Congratulations to PM @narendramodi & FM Smt. Nirmala sitharaman (@nsitharaman) for a forward-looking #UnionBudget2025 that prioritizes economic growth, innovation & startups. 🇮🇳



However, the budget disappoints the crypto & Web3 industry. No relief on taxes, regulations, or… pic.twitter.com/nHUinHOUkt — Sumit Gupta (CoinDCX) (@smtgpt) February 1, 2025

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon Limited

The Union Budget for FY25-26 is reassuring, as it instils confidence that India is investing in the right areas to drive stable and inclusive economic growth. — Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) February 1, 2025

Ajay Rotti, CEO, Tax Compaas

So the "upto Rs 12 lakhs no tax" doesnt apply to long term capital gains or short term capital gains on listed shares. #Finfluencers take note of this while you build your models to sell courses and telegram channels!!! — Ajay Rotti (@ajayrotti) February 1, 2025

Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Group

Budget 2025 was nothing short of a financial Maha Kumbh Mela – it was a “sangam” of immediate and long term priorities, a ‘dip’ in taxes, an honest attempt to cleanse the “paaps” (complexities) built up over the years. FM Sitharaman has further solidified the hope of ‘moksha’… — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 1, 2025

Kushal Singh, Partner, Deloitte India