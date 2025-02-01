Brands
Union Budget

'Financial Maha Kumbh': Industry leaders react to Budget 2025

Here’s a closer look at how leaders are evaluating the Budget and its potential to shape India’s growth trajectory.

Pooja Malik856 Stories
Saturday February 01, 2025 , 1 min Read

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her eighth consecutive Union Budget, promised India’s economic growth by giving a fillip to the middle class, encouraging domestic manufacturing, and empowering small businesses.

In her Budget 2025 speech, she introduced key measures, including no tax on income up to Rs 12 lakh per annum under the new tax regime, enhancing regional air connectivity to 120 more destinations, Rs 10,000 crore for new startup fund of funds, TDS rationalisation, and removing custom duties on life-saving drugs and EV battery components.

Industry leaders are reacting positively to the Budget, hailing it as a significant move towards creating a more dynamic and innovative business environment, fostering both scalability and sustainability. However, as with any major financial policy, opinions are divided, with some experts calling for further support and clarity.

Here’s a closer look at how leaders are evaluating the Budget and its potential to shape India’s growth trajectory:

Ronnie Screwvala, Co-founder and Chairperson, upGrad

Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Co-founder, Info Edge

Kunal Shah, Founder, CRED

Sumit Gupta, CEO, CoinDCX

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon Limited

Ajay Rotti, CEO, Tax Compaas

Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Group

Kushal Singh, Partner, Deloitte India

Edited by Kanishk Singh