Navigating family offices: Balancing public and private investments

There is a massive shift in focus for the family offices that manage the wealth of high-net worth families. Investors can achieve greater diversification and seek better returns by actively splitting their investments between public and private markets. Family offices must find the right balance between these two to ensure lasting success because the economy and investment strategies are changing.

The rise of private investments

Private equity has emerged as a dominant asset for family offices in recent years, accounting for 30% of the average family office portfolio in 2023, according to research done by Deloitte, surpassing public equities, which now represent 25% of investments. It shows a significant shift from previous years when public equities were the primary focus.

The potential for impressive returns and access to unique investment opportunities that are often unavailable in public markets is the main alluring point of private equity. Family offices are well suited for private equity investments that require patience and strategic thinking because they have a long-term investment horizon. Many families prefer direct investments over funds because they offer greater control and transparency, and family offices can tailor their investments to align with specific interests and avoid the high fees associated with private equity funds by investing directly.

Balancing public and private investments

Family offices understand the need for a diversified investment strategy that includes public investments, even as private equity becomes more appealing. It emphasises that maintaining liquidity and stability is crucial for effective risk management.

While public equity carries its own risks, it also offers advantages, making it a valuable component of a balanced portfolio. Generally, a well-diversified portfolio includes 40% private equity and 25% public equity, with the remainder allocated to fixed income and cash equivalents. This balance between private and public equity helps in mitigating risks while allowing family offices to capitalise on the growth potential offered by private markets.

The determination of the right allocation between these asset classes is challenging. Family offices must carefully assess these factors by analysing their risk tolerance and investment goals. It is crucial not to abandon traditional asset classes entirely while being exposed to private markets.

Maintaining a core liquid portfolio can provide an edge against market volatility and ensure families can access cash when needed.

Key trends shaping family office investments

Increased allocation to private equity: Private equity investment became a popular investment portfolio among family offices in 2024 because of the desire for higher returns and the ability to invest in sectors like technology and healthcare that offer significant growth potential.

Focus on impact investing: Family offices are interested at a large scale in aligning their investments with their values through impact investing. This approach provides financial returns and aims to generate positive social or environmental outcomes.

Direct investments and co-investments: Many family offices are opting to adopt investments or co-investments alongside General Partners (GPs) in private equity deals. This strategy allows them to overcome management fees associated with funds but still target specific opportunities that align with their expertise.

Global diversification: Indian family offices are looking beyond domestic markets for investment opportunities at a rapid pace, a strong move to diversify their portfolios further and access innovative business models in other lucrative global markets. options that may not be available locally.

Successful family offices are drawn towards adopting a hands-on approach when managing their investments. They tend to build deeper relationships with management teams and influence the strategic direction of the companies they invest in by actively engaging in direct investments.

However, this requires enough resources for due diligence and management of ongoing processes that smaller family offices may struggle with. Conversely, larger family offices often tend to allocate more resources to private equity funds due to their greater access to limited partnership opportunities. This disparity showcases the importance of resource allocation within family offices as they direct in navigating the complexities of balancing public and private investments.

Conclusion

As family offices continue to grow, finding the right balance between public and private investments will be the main factor for their long-term success. By accepting assets in private equity while maintaining a portfolio of public equities, family offices can make maximum use of their investment strategies for growth and stability. The future holds exciting opportunities for those who are willing to adapt and innovate in a very complex financial surface. Family offices can effectively navigate this dual investment approach, ensuring the preservation and growth of wealth by carefully planning and strategic allocation.





(Adrija Agarwal is the Founder of Sattva Ventures)