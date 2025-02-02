Reliance Retail launches SHEIN app in India marking brand’s return

Mukesh Ambani’s ﻿Reliance Retail﻿has launched an app for Chinese fast-fashion brand SHEIN, marking its return to India nearly five years after the latter’s app was banned amid strained diplomatic ties with Beijing.

The brand’s return to India via its partnership with Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd has occurred subject to strict requirements, including the requirement that all platform data be stored locally, with no access or ownership by SHEIN, and full compliance with Indian laws.

In June 2020, amid escalating tensions with China, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) banned SHEIN along with over 50 other apps. This included Chinese apps like TikTok, which were removed due to concerns over data security.

Nearly three years after its ban in India, SHEIN entered into a partnership with Reliance Retail in 2023. The licensing agreement ensured that ownership and control of the platform would remain with Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd through its fully-owned subsidiary.

Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd, via its subsidiary Reliance Retail Ltd, formed a technology partnership with SHEIN’s parent company, Roadget Business Pte Ltd, to create a homegrown ecommerce retail platform.

Founded in 2008, SHEIN is known for its budget-friendly prices and has gained popularity among millennials for its stylish women’s clothing and other apparel.

The SHEIN India Fast Fashion app, developed by Reliance Retail Ltd., is available for both Android and Apple users. It is currently shipping in Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Thane, with pan-India shipping coming soon, according to the app.

This partnership with SHEIN represents a shift for Reliance Retail from its usual approach of bringing brands under its AJIO fashion app.