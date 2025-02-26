Quick commerce and food delivery player ﻿Swiggy﻿on Wednesday said it has allotted 8.64 lakh equity shares under the Swiggy ESOP Plan 2021.

"Further, we would like to confirm that the above allotted shares shall rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the company," it stated in filings made with exchanges.

The allotment is worth over Rs 30 crore, based on the stock's closing price of Rs 355 on the NSE. Consequently, its paid-up share capital stands divided into 228 crore equity shares.

This comes less than a week after the company announced allotment of 1.71 crore equity shares of the company under the Swiggy ESOP 2015 and Swiggy ESOP 2021 programmes. In January, the Sriharsha Majety-led company allotted 2.61 crore equity shares under the 2021 and 2015 ESOP plans, cumulatively making allotments of 5 crore equity shares since the beginning of the year.

Just a day ago, beauty and personal care retailer Nykaa allotted 90,500 equity shares under its ESOP scheme, adding to previous allotments of 4.8 lakh equity shares in the December quarter alone.

Earlier this month, One97 Communications Ltd, the parent company of fintech firm Paytm expanded its employee stock option scheme (ESOP), allotting 1,36,528 equity shares to eligible employees.

(This story has been updated to correct a typo.)