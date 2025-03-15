Share your art with the world unapologetically and authentically, advises Sharda Kerkar of Museum of Goa

Launched in 2014, PhotoSparks is a weekly feature from YourStory, with photographs that celebrate the spirit of creativity and innovation. In the earlier 855 posts, we featured an art festival, cartoon gallery. world music festival, telecom expo, millets fair, climate change expo, wildlife conference, startup festival, Diwali rangoli, and jazz festival.

The Museum of Goa (MOG) recently hosted the photography exhibition titled Cycle Diaries, sharing common visual elements from India and The Netherlands based on physical and social mobility. See our coverage of earlier exhibitions at MOG here.

Over the years, MOG has featured the works of a range of eminent artists. They include Kalidas Mhamal, Pradeep Naik, Rajendra Mardolkar, Shailesh Dabholkar, Shilpa Mayenkar, and Sidhesh Chari.

MOG has displayed the works of 400 artists in the past decade, showcased over 1,500 artworks, and conducted more than 20 exhibitions and 100 educational tours. It has also hosted 480 activities including children’s workshops and artist meetups.

For example, one of the events explored Mexican music traditions and Spanish flamenco. Conducted by Carlo Basile and Juan Díes, the artists reflected their ongoing work during challenging times such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read Celebrating the women who defined 2024

Another event by Ayurvedic physician Dr Maryanne Lobo delved into the roots of Goa from the points of view of food and botany. Her work documents heritage, cultural practices, and traditional food.

“What has worked well for the Museum of Goa is engaging with our audience. Understanding who they are and tailoring our content to them is key,” Sharada Kerkar, MOG’s Chief Operating Officer, tells YourStory.

She graduated from the United Nations University-MERIT in Maastricht, Netherlands, with a Master’s in Public Policy and Human Development. She also holds a Bachelor’s in Economics (Honours) from Christ University, Bengaluru.

MOG has chosen not to overwhelm visitors with information. “Instead, we find a balance between timing, consistency and quality content,” she explains.

One of the main factors that has contributed to MOG’s success is the diversity of voices that have been showcased through its work. “We have shared stories of various artists, delving into their personal lives, what inspired them to pursue art, and the messages they aim to convey through their creations,” Kerkar says.

“By sharing these narratives, we have enabled our audience to form a deeper connection with our work and philosophy,” she adds.

The world of art is being disrupted by technological forces like artificial intelligence. “AI for me, is a tool designed to augment human creativity, enabling the rapid generation of visualisations that would otherwise be time-consuming to produce,” she describes.

“However, AI’s responses are currently based on existing data. This can limit its potential as compared to human capabilities,” Kerkar observes.

Rather than viewing AI as a threat, she believes it is more productive to see it as an opportunity to create new perspectives. “Creating innovative works with AI can resonate with audiences and convey meaningful messages,” she explains.

“AI-generated art and traditional art forms, such as painting or sculpting, offer distinct experiences. They should be appreciated and consumed separately,” she says.

She also has strong words of advice for aspiring artists. “My message to all artists, photographers, and creators is to be political and not separate your art from your politics,” she affirms.

“I think that is the only way you can truly express yourself. That will in return give you an audience that is moved by your art,” she says.

Artists should not shy away from sharing their work. “Don't be afraid to challenge the status quo,” she adds.

The commercial art market should not dictate to artists what is acceptable or valuable. “Take control of your own narrative and share your art with the world, unapologetically and authentically,” Kerkar signs off.

Now what have you done today to pause in your busy schedule and harness your creative side for a better world?

(All photographs were taken by Madanmohan Rao on location at the MOG.)