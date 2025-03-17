MGX invests $2B in first ever institutional investment in Binance

Global crypto exchange Binance on Monday said Abu Dhabi-based artificial intelligence and advanced technology investor, MGX, has made a $2 billion investment in the company.

The investment, which was paid in stablecoins, marks the first ever institutional investment into Binance to date. According to the company, it also marks the largest investment into a crypto company and the largest investment to be paid in crypto.

MGX has secured a minority stake in Binance as part of this investment and it also marks the firm’s entry into the cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors.

“MGX’s investment in Binance reflects our commitment to advancing blockchain’s transformative potential for digital finance. As institutional adoption accelerates, the need for secure, compliant, and scalable blockchain infrastructure and solutions has never been greater. Binance has long been a driving force in cryptocurrency innovation, from exchange technology and tokenization to staking and payments. Together, we are committed to building a more inclusive and robust digital finance ecosystem,” said Ahmed Yahia, Managing Director and CEO at MGX.

Also Read Bitcoin drops below $80,000 amid macro uncertainty but experts remain optimistic

Binance has over 260 million registered users and has surpassed $100 trillion in cumulative trading volume. It recently resumed operations in India after getting approved by the Financial Intelligence Unit-India (FIU-IND).

“This investment by MGX is a significant milestone for the crypto industry and for Binance. Together, we are shaping the future of digital finance. Our goal is to build a more inclusive and sustainable ecosystem, with a strong focus on compliance, security, and user protection,” said Richard Teng, CEO of Binance.

The investment also comes at a time when there is rising institutional interest in the digital asset class globally with US President Donald Trump taking a favourable approach to cryptocurrency.