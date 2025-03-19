Yashaa Global Capital, a $75 million venture capital fund focused on sports, media, gaming, and esports, on Wednesday secured approval from Abu Dhabi Global Market’s (ADGM) Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) to launch operations.

With a $75 million corpus, including a $25 million greenshoe option, Yashaa Global Capital is targeting investments across sports tech, fitness and wellness, esports and gaming, mediatech, and professional leagues and teams.

The Abu Dhabi-based fund is backed by former Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan, ex-India coach Ravi Shastri, and South African batting maestro AB de Villiers, it said in a statement.

"With ADGM’s support, we are confident in creating a platform that not only nurtures groundbreaking startups but also delivers meaningful value to our investors globally," said Shikhar Dhawan, General Partner at Yashaa Global Capital.

The fund’s management team also includes co-founders and former entrepreneurs and investors Mohammed Sirajuddin, Arif Padaria, and Victor Tay.

"Business of Sports is at a transformative stage, becoming increasingly globalised, institutionalised, and technology-driven. With a unique team blending deep industry expertise, strong networks, and proven investment experience, we aim to bridge the gap in the Asian market, where sports-focused funds are limited," said Mohammed Sirajuddin, General Partner at Yashaa Global Capital.

“I am proud to be associated with this visionary global fund. As a sports ecosystem VC originating from the GCC region, it has the potential to reshape the business of sports, esports, and gaming investments worldwide. I look forward to supporting entrepreneurs on and off the field,” said AB de Villiers.