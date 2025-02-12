India’s star batter Jemimah Rodrigues is elated that women’s cricket is on the rise, and credits the Women’s Premier League (WPL) and the domestic cricket circuit for unearthing exciting new talent and pushing the boundaries.

“The last two WPLs have been a huge success, with new talent and an increasing fan following. Those who are part of the system are getting even better. I remember following domestic cricket this year; it’s gotten even better. 390 runs were chased, which never happened before,” she tells HerStory.

Jemimah Rodrigues is the star batter of the Indian women's cricket team

On December 23, 2024, the Bengal women’s cricket team scripted history by successfully chasing 390 runs against Haryana in the quarterfinal of the Senior Women’s One-Day Trophy. This was the highest successful run chase in women’s List-A cricket history.

Rodrigues also acknowledges the T20 Challenger’s trophy for increasing the “power game” in women’s cricket, and cannot wait to see what the third edition of the WPL has in store.

Will the upcoming WPL help her gear up for the ICC World Cup scheduled for August-September this year?

“Yes, it can be a preparation for the World Cup, but at the same time, I have to understand that I will be playing in the 50-over format as opposed to the T-20 format in the WPL. There are different aspects but there will be similar situations too. But yes, when it comes to confidence and playing under pressure, the WPL will help us prepare for the World Cup,” says Rodrigues.

Match situations and milestones

How does Rodrigues assess each match situation and decide when to show patience and when to shift gears? The young batter believes assessing match situations comes with experience. And many years of being on the ground has taught her that one situation is different from the other.

“For me, the key is reacting to situations and assessing the conditions well. There are times I make mistakes but it’s also always about growing and learning, and how I can be better in every situation,” she elaborates.

This year began with a personal best for her. After a wait of seven years, Rodrigues scored her first ODI century against Ireland in January.

Now that this big milestone is out of the way, what’s next?

Rodrigues is hungry for more.

“I want to keep scoring hundreds,” she asserts, before adding, “More than the numbers, I believe in doing what the team requires me to do in that situation, because cricket is all about situations, and in each, you have a different role to play. Along the way, if the hundreds come, I will take them with all my heart.”

Whether it’s playing ODIs or T20s, Rodrigues is keen on having fun. However, when the pressure of playing at the highest level builds up, she sometimes forgets to have fun and has to remind herself of the time when she picked up the bat for the first time.

“Sometimes, I get burdened with the pressure, but then I remember the girl who had a smile on her face when she picked up the bat for the first time. This image keeps me going every time I am on the ground. I want to be that girl who is happy playing cricket, and also show the younger generation, more than the runs, at the end of my career, I would take pride that I did something I loved doing,” she shares.

Learning from highs and lows

Having played for India for the last seven years, Rodrigues embraces the responsibility of being an experienced senior member of the team.

“I’ve always loved responsibility. That helps me enhance my game and take it to another level. I don’t want to be someone who just tells others what to do; I would rather show it with my actions,” says the 24-year-old.

Rodrigues attributes her success to a combination of resilience, adaptability, and unwavering determination.

“One of the best qualities I have shown, which I didn’t know I had, was the ability to pick myself up after a fall. My career has been one of many highs and lows. Maturity is not just about getting things right consistently, but about knowing how to recover from setbacks.”

Another crucial factor in her growth has been her dedication to hard work.

“I believe in working hard every single day. My father instilled this value in me from a young age. He made sure I understood the importance of effort, whether it was through training or the sacrifices we made as a family.”

What are the three important things that keep her motivated?

“It is definitely the India jersey because it comes with a lot of responsibility. Second is about leaving a legacy for the next generation, and the third is working hard and setting goals,” says Rodrigues.

As women’s cricket gains recognition, and players like Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur and Rodrigues have become role models for young girls aspiring to be cricketers.

Rodrigues believes the key to success is dedication. “It doesn’t matter where you come from. If you are willing to work hard and sacrifice, dreams will come true,” she states.

She also urges parents to support their daughters in sports. “Nothing makes my parents happier than hearing that their daughter has inspired others and made India proud.”

With increased attention and stardom in women’s cricket, she acknowledges the importance of staying true to one’s roots and values. Her upbringing, she says, keeps her grounded.

“My parents taught me to remember where I came from. First, it’s God who has given me this talent, and second, it’s the people around me he has used to help me get where I am today.”

With the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy kicking off next week, what is her message for the men in blue?

“We are all backing you and, no matter what, we’ll always be there for you!”