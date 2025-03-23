The Vejalpur Startup Festival 2.0, an assembly-level initiative aimed at fostering entrepreneurship at the grassroots, witnessed an overwhelming response as Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel addressed a gathering of startup founders, investors, and industry leaders.

The festival showcased over 1,000 startups, with 42 receiving stalls to present their innovations. The event also featured live pitching sessions, investor interactions, and mentorship programmes led by more than 50 industry experts.

Government’s commitment to startup growth

During his address, Union Minister Piyush Goyal expressed his appreciation for the initiative, stating, “I was very surprised when Amit Thakkar first told me that he had organised a constituency-level Startup Fest last year. This enthusiasm that I have seen here is commendable.” He emphasised the importance of local-level platforms in nurturing entrepreneurial talent and contributing to India’s economic growth.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who inaugurated the festival, underscored the pivotal role of startups in shaping India’s future. “Startup has become the defining identity of today’s youth. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has created a strong startup ecosystem that transforms ideas from mind to market,” he said. He also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting young entrepreneurs through various schemes and resources.

Spotlight on women entrepreneurs and innovation

The Chief Minister highlighted the growing participation of women entrepreneurs in the startup ecosystem, stating that they are developing innovative solutions to address societal challenges. He also noted that Indian startups are making a mark globally, including in sectors such as space technology.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Harsh Sanghavi, who also attended the festival, emphasized that Gujarat’s youth would play a crucial role in realizing the vision of “Viksit Gujarat for Viksit Bharat”.

Key highlights of the festival

Over 4,500 participants, including startup founders, investors, and industry professionals.

42 startups received free stalls to exhibit their innovations.

Live pitching and funding sessions provided direct investment opportunities.

50+ industry experts mentored entrepreneurs on business growth and scaling.

Engaging activities, including keynote addresses, networking sessions, and investor interactions.

Fostering a robust startup ecosystem

Speaking at the event, MLA Amit Thakkar emphasised that young entrepreneurs are instrumental in achieving the Prime Minister’s vision of “Viksit Bharat”. He noted that the Vejalpur Startup Festival serves as a catalyst in shaping and propelling the ideas of emerging entrepreneurs, providing them with a platform to connect with investors and industry leaders.

As Gujarat continues to establish itself as a startup hub, initiatives like Vejalpur Startup Festival 2.0 highlight the state’s commitment to fostering a dynamic, inclusive, and innovation-driven ecosystem. The event concluded with a strong call to action, urging policymakers, investors, and industry leaders to further strengthen the startup movement in India.