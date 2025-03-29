Whitefield Art Collective kicks off 8th edition of its arts festival in Bengaluru

Launched in 2014, PhotoSparks is a weekly feature from YourStory, with photographs that celebrate the spirit of creativity and innovation. In the earlier 860 posts, we featured an art festival, cartoon gallery, world music festival, telecom expo, millets fair, climate change expo, wildlife conference, startup festival, Diwali rangoli, and jazz festival.

The Whitefield Art Collective (WAC) has kicked off the eighth edition of its month-long arts festival at VR Bengaluru this week, with the theme Future is Now. See our coverage of earlier editions of the festival from 2017 onwards here.

The inauguration ceremony featured lighting of the traditional lamp and unveiling of the art exhibit Kala Car, an artistic creation by LGBTQ+ activist and artist Kalki Subramaniam. This was followed by a fusion veena recital by maestro Rajhesh Vaidhya, and classical dance performances by Srishti Nritya Kala Kuteera.

The festival is an engaging showcase of paintings, art installations, sculptures, film, puppetry, photography, and workshops. Partners include UNESCO, British Council, and the New York-based Arts for the Future Festival. Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, Bangalore University, and Bangalore School of Design are the local partners.

“Active participation from student artists is at the core of the Whitefield Art Collective. The selection process is a collaborative effort between the curator, art institutions, faculty members, senior artists, and students,” WAC curator Sumi Gupta tells YourStory.

By working closely with universities, art schools, and cultural organisations, the team ensures a dynamic mix of artistic expressions that bring fresh perspectives to the festival. “This year’s selection focused on artistic innovation and engagement, encouraging student artists to create installations aligned with the festival’s theme Future is Now,” she adds.

“We prioritised diversity and inclusivity, welcoming contributions from both globally-recognised institutions and grassroots initiatives, including young artists from schools,” Gupta says. With a range of inputs from experts in the contemporary arts space, an inspiring line-up of artworks was finalised to foster hands-on learning and experimentation.

WAC forged exciting new partnerships to add depth and creativity to the festival. “We collaborated with UNESCO for The Braided River displays, celebrating women in science through photography,” Gupta describes.

A partnership with the British Council led to the initiative Five Films for Freedom, using cinema to advocate for inclusivity and identity. “Another key partnership is with the Chennai Photo Biennale, amplifying voices of neuro-divergent and differently-abled artists,” she adds.

A special gallery featured archival maps from the MOD Foundation, presenting Bengaluru’s evolution as a city. Other featured artists include Gita Hudson, Soonyoung Yang, and Pawan Kumar.

Such partnerships have helped make the festival richer and more diverse. “As we celebrate our eighth edition, we are grateful for the growing support and recognition from institutions that value these festivals for their role in bringing communities together,” Gupta says.

Alison Barrett and Sumi Gupta

"The eighth edition of Whitefield Art Collective stands as a powerful testament to the transformative impact of art in shaping our future. At the British Council, we believe art and creativity have the power to connect communities, spark dialogue and drive change,” says Alison Barrett, Country Director, India, British Council.

A special section features UNESCO photographs of women in STEM. “Women scientists and engineers bring invaluable creativity and expertise to the table. Increasing their participation is not just about equity—it’s about unlocking solutions that are essential for the future of our planet,” says Tim Curtis, Director and Representative, UNESCO Regional Office for South Asia.

UNESCO has released a publication titled A Braided River: The Universe of Indian Women in Science. “This exhibition at WAC is a step toward fostering equal respect, pay, and opportunities for women in STEM fields globally,” he adds.

The festival inauguration ended with a show on sustainable fashion at The Whitefield Arms craft brewery, titled The Next Wave: Circular Fashion for a New Era. Put together by fashion stylist Prasad Bidappa and Rajini Rekha, founder of Reves Art Gallery, it brought together themes from sustainability and art.

“With installations, photography, sculptures, live performances, film festival, and the women in STEM exhibition, there is something for all audiences. I encourage everyone to visit multiple times to fully experience the richness of this festival,” Gupta says.

“This is an opportunity you will not find anywhere else in the world,” she signs off.

Pawan Kumar

Fashion models with Sumi Gupta, Rajini Rekha and Prasad Bidappa

(All exhibition photographs were taken by Madanmohan Rao on location at VR Bengaluru.)