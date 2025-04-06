Genres and generations: Artistic highlights and insights from IAF 2025 exhibition

Launched in 2014, PhotoSparks is a weekly feature from YourStory, with photographs that celebrate the spirit of creativity and innovation. In the earlier 860 posts, we featured an art festival, cartoon gallery. world music festival, telecom expo, millets fair, climate change expo, wildlife conference, startup festival, Diwali rangoli, and jazz festival.

The India Art Festival (IAF) kicks off its Hyderabad edition this weekend, with a diverse range of artistic styles and themes. See our coverage of IAF’s earlier editions from 2022 onwards in Bengaluru and Mumbai here.

Founded in 2011 by Rajendra Patil, IAF has held over 30 editions across four cities. Its recent Mumbai edition was the 13th in the city, and featured over 150 booths with artists across genres and generations.

Exhibiting galleries at IAF are from Delhi-NCR (ArteHut, Divine Art, Aura Planet), Mumbai (Rhythm Art, Beyond the Canvas, House of Emerge, Greyscale, Gallery 3C), Bengaluru (Gallery Charvi), Singapore (Gnani Arts), and other cities.

“As a self-taught artist residing in Mumbai, my primary focus is to delve into the connections between nature and construction. I employ mixed-media approaches that highlight sustainability and artistic innovation,” Hina Vaghani tells YourStory.

Hina Vaghani

“My art focuses on storytelling through still life; focusing on the beauty and symbolism of the commonplace,” marketer-artist Sripriya Mozumdar explains. At IAF Mumbai, she exhibited artworks focused on explorations of the Indian identity.

Though she had always been drawn to art since childhood, her academic and professional backgrounds led her to pursue marketing communications and a busy corporate life. “A sabbatical post-motherhood gave me the opportunity to chase my true calling and my work today as a full-time artist,” she recalls.

“My artistic journey is informed by my deep interest in history, culture, literature, retro Hindi music, and all things classical,” she describes.

Sripriya Mozumdar

Gagandeep Singh Kochar grew up in Ludhiana and now lives in Mumbai. He has a graduate degree in animation from MIT, followed by a two-year course in film direction from Whistling Woods.

“I am a self-taught artist. When I was about 10 years old, I randomly created a live portrait of my cousin, which made me realise I had a unique skill,” he recalls.

Regarding himself as an average student academically, the discovery of art boosted his confidence. “Since then, art has been an integral part of my life, always by my side during both my highs and lows. My passion lies in creating contemporary and surreal paintings,” he describes.

Gagandeep Singh Kochar

Also Read Celebrating the women who defined 2024

Art and meaning

For Kochar, creating art helps understand the world better. “I literally pour my heart out on the canvas. I find inspiration in the simplest things around me, and my brush and thoughts move organically across the canvas to express it,” he describes.

“Art is an expression of the artist’s soul – a reflection of the life, times and influences in the artist’s life,” Mozumdar explains. In a world that places a premium on the instant and digital, she regards her art as slow and handmade, inviting viewers to immerse and appreciate the divine.

Vaghani regards art as both a reflection of life's complexities and an exploration of the soul's deepest questions. It is a medium for expressing emotions that might otherwise be difficult to articulate, a way to connect with others on an intuitive level, and a journey of discovering new facets of identity.

Style and genre

Vaghani’s style blends rustic, organic elements with sleek, contemporary design. “This eclectic mix results in pieces that appear grounded yet exquisitely nuanced, bridging the gap between nature's unpredictability and human innovation,” she says.

Mozumdar describes her art as influenced by European realism and Indian symbolism, such as the works of Dutch artist Willem Heda and American Ralph Goings. “My work focuses on still life, amplifying their role as human and cultural artifacts to reveal the underlying symbolism of our age,” she explains.

“My art is straight from my heart—the culmination of my life experiences. Presenting these experiences in a metaphorical and surreal way is what makes it unique,” Kochar describes.

Also Read 2024: The year mobility startups hit the accelerator and EVs ruled the roads

Festival experience

For Mozumdar, IAF was her first big attempt at introducing her art to Mumbai and the wider art community in India. “The response from the general public and fellow artists was overwhelming and reaffirmed my belief in my artistic expression,” she enthuses. Her works are priced from Rs 40,000 to Rs 3 lakh.

“The response at the festival was incredible. The vibrant colours and the story woven into the paintings captivated viewers, drawing them in and inviting them to look deeper,” Kochar recalls, describing the connection and resonance of the audience. His works range from Rs 35,000 to Rs 2.5 lakh in price.

Exhibiting is always a rich and enlightening experience for Vaghani. “Many attendees expressed how the artworks invoked a sense of harmony and contemplation, which was rewarding to hear,” she recalls. Her works are priced from Rs 80,000 to Rs 8 lakh.

Tips and advice

All three artists offer tips for aspiring creators. Mozumdar cites the popular quote by Robert Frost: “Two roads diverged in a wood, and I took the one less travelled by, and that has made all the difference.”

That would be her only advice for every fellow artist, she says: “Follow your heart.”

“Read, travel, write, and sketch—sketch and then sketch some more. Observe the world with fresh eyes and open your heart to new experiences. Find your own style. Experiment a lot. Be fearless in trying new things,” Kochar suggests.

Vaghani advises aspiring artists to stay curious and trust their creative instincts. “Embrace experimentation. It is through trial and error that you find your unique voice,” she says.

“Surround yourself with supportive mentors and peers, and don't fear rejection. Each No brings you closer to a Yes. Persistence and passion are key ingredients to any flourishing art career,” Vaghani signs off.

Now what have you done today to pause in your busy schedule and harness your creative side for a better world?

(All photographs were taken by Madanmohan Rao on location at India Art Festival Mumbai 2025.)